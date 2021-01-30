WESTERLY — The Rhode Island National Guard and the town are setting up a free walk-in COVID-19 rapid-testing site at the Westerly Senior Center starting on Tuesday for those who are asymptomatic (experience no systems of active infection), the town announced Saturday night.
The announcement, which came in an email and text blast late in the evening, said the testing center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and will remain open until further notice. The Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State Street, adjacent to State Street Elementary School. Test results will be available on-site after a 15- to 20-minute wait, and testing is open to residents of all ages from surrounding towns. Parents must accompany young children.
National Guard members will administer a Binax Now Rapid Test and results will be given to patients on a dated hard copy and be entered into the Rhode Island Department of Health portal digitally, according to the news blast.
If you have possible symptoms of COVID-19, contact your health care provider or the Rhode Island coronavirus hotline at 401-222-8022 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 211 on Saturday, Sunday or after-hours.
— Sun staff
