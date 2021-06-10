Virus Outbreak Johnson
Boxes stand next to vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

 David Zalubowski

WESTERLY — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health.

The clinic is for beach employees and visitors, both residents and non-residents. It will take place in the parking lot at Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., and parking charges will be in effect for those who come to the beach for the vaccination clinic.

The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for individuals ages 18 and older.

For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.

