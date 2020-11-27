STONINGTON — Visits to Mystic Seaport Museum aren’t exactly the same as they once were. There are plenty of sanitation stations and crowds are a little less bustling inside exhibit halls. Masks are required, in accordance with state health recommendations, and guests are asked to adhere to proper social distancing recommendations.
Outside, however, the museum’s post-Thanksgiving Field Days tradition has continued as it always has — social distancing is required as part of this year’s event — with guests enjoying 19th-century lawn games, crafts, scavenger hunts and more. The event, which runs through Sunday, serves as the first of several outdoor activities available to local residents this holiday season at the Seaport.
In a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought great uncertainty, one thing that has not changed is Mystic Seaport’s love for holiday lights, and the desire to share the holiday spirit with guests both near and far, as long as the business is able to do so safely.
“From our perspective, it is very difficult to tell what the future may bring, but for right now we are moving forward with operations with the recommended restrictions already in place,” said Dan McFadden, director of communications for Mystic Seaport Museum.
“We are traditionally open four days per week during the holiday season and close in January. Barring any new directives from the state, that’s what we plan to do again this winter,” he said.
The Seaport, like many local businesses in the hospitality, arts and entertainment industries, has seen a drastic change in operations since closing in late March to both comply with orders from Gov. Ned Lamont and do their part to prevent the spread of the virus. The museum and related vendors placed an emphasis on safety, revamping operations to encourage safe visits upon reopening in late spring.
It also meant a shift in programming, with the Seaport unveiling more virtual programs and online exhibits than ever before. McFadden said museum staff is also continuing to work toward developing new opportunities, meeting regularly to build a digital content plan that will provide numerous opportunities to visitors, no matter where they are.
That effort isn’t likely to go away when the pandemic and strong regulations finally come to an end, either. The Seaport is reviewing and assessing both short- and long-term goals regarding digital content and plans to expand offerings in the coming years. McFadden added that the initiative certainly received a boost as a result of pandemic conditions, but noted that this was also part of a multi-faceted effort over the past several years to improve the Seaport’s presence and offerings in the community.
“We had already been looking to do more; among some of the initiatives we have coming are member-exclusive talks and online events,” McFadden said. “We are continuously looking at ways to expand.”
Officials said while digital offerings are a great feature, they don’t make up for some in-person experiences. That’s why the museum is continuing to offer socially distanced opportunities to see indoor exhibits such as A Way with Wood, an exhibit in the Thompson Exhibition Building, or Sailor Made, which features the folk art and art history of the sea.
The museum is also taking advantage of its outdoor space to share in some holiday fun, with the Lantern Light Village on December weekends. The event is “a free-roaming experience designed to exemplify the differences between the modern and 19th-century holiday seasons.”
“Take a journey through time as you seamlessly transition between the Christmas you experience today and the Christmas of the past,” the museum’s website states.
Following the holiday season, McFadden said many aspects of the museum campus traditionally reduce operations and will do so again this year. He said the closure, which was also part of the museum’s annual operation plan prior to the pandemic, will only further help prevent the need for any significant business shutdown while also providing time to prepare for the spring season.
In fact, with policies and protective measures now in place, McFadden said he doesn’t see a situation where the Seaport would need to necessarily shut down again at all. Administration will still continue to monitor everything day by day, he said, and will continue to follow any state regulations and the advice of health professionals.
“For right now, while we are focused on making sure safety remains the top priority, it is pretty much business as usual,” McFadden said.
For more on the Seaport, including hours of operations, events and available exhibits, visit mysticseaport.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.