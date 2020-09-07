STONINGTON — There was no real fanfare last weekend as the town hosted the Stonington Open tennis tournament, but there were plenty of smiles, albeit under masks, as tennis-lovers from around the community had their first real chance to compete locally this summer.
The event, which was organized by Stonington High School juniors Grace Milne, Maddie Hamm and Mia Lewandowski in partnership with the Stonington Recreation Department, attracted more than 160 participants over the course of the three-day tournament. But unlike similar events in years past, there were only a few spectators, mainly small groups of family members scattered about the fields around the Stonington High tennis courts.
"It was all by design, and overall it was a success," Stonington Recreation Administrator Richard Ward said. "It's all part of emphasis on helping local residents get back out there and have some fun in a safe way."
It's been a year like no other for the Recreation Department, which was forced to shutter program opportunities in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the agency, which oversees many of the town's recreational sports leagues for both youth and adults, it has meant a transition in traditional thinking and planning, Ward said.
Gone are the days of large community gatherings, at least for the foreseeable future, and Ward said that has meant shifting focus to individual participation and extensive safety protocols instead.
"Right now, it's a fine balance to stay completely within the (Centers for Diseases Control) and Ledge Light Health District guidelines," Ward said in a phone interview last week. "The days of bigger and better, of trying to get as many people out as possible, have disappeared. We've had to look at things much differently."
When Connecticut shut down, Ward said he and other town staff knew immediately that they "were going to have to do things different." Ward and Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said town officials promptly began working alongside Ledge Light to follow the most stringent safety protocols.
In fact, Chesebrough praised the agency for taking a slow and steady approach to reopening that has prevented the spread of COVID-19 while offering a growing number of safe, fun opportunities for those of all ages.
"The town staff, really across all departments, has been proactive in looking for new ways to provide services in the community, and the recreation department is no exception," she said. "They've remained focused on safety while consistently providing opportunities for the community."
The spring season was a wash, but after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont began to loosen state restrictions in June, the department immediately jumped into action. The Recreation Department partnered with Stonington Human Services — the two had previously worked together regularly as well — and introduced a socially distanced regional hiking challenge. Next came the return of summer camps, first with shortened programs that included only a handful of children working on crafts and other individual projects, followed by a local kayaking trip that included just 10 participants.
Shortly thereafter, Ward said the town was able reopen soccer camps — though it wasn't the same 150-child program as it had been. Instead, Ward said the department spent extensive time splitting the children up and instead conducted small group programs during different times of day at seven locations in town.
"It took a lot more logistics and planning than it ever has, but to see the kids having fun made it all worth it," he said.
The success has allowed the department to now take a step forward, and in the coming weeks, children will be able to participate in the first team-based program again as they prepare for opening day of the NFL Flag Football League, which includes 80 participants across four coed divisions for children ages 5 to 14. Officials said the league filled up almost instantly.
Games for the league will be played Saturdays, with time in between to allow for fields to clear, and teams have been asked to utilize social distancing as much as possible during practice. Ward said the department will continue to monitor the program, which is considered a "moderate risk" for potential transmission of the virus. The league is scheduled to begin in approximately two weeks, Ward said.
The league will limit spectators, and Ward said adjustments would be made if there were any signs of virus transmission.
"The hardest email I've ever sent to parents was asking them not to attend practices or games," he said. "That's not what we wanted to do, but right now it is necessary for safety."
If the league proves to be a success, Ward said the town would consider additional team-based sports and other small-group programs. He said he hopes that the flag football league will be the first of many to be reintroduced in the coming months, with a goal of returning to normal as soon as it's both safe and logical to do so.
"We hope this isn't a new normal, and we want to get back to having those large crowds cheering teams on," he said. "Right now, however, it is more important we work together to keep everyone safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.