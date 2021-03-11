STONINGTON — Wearing masks and spaced to avoid contact, students gathered outside the cafeteria at Stonington Middle School on Thursday afternoon as sixth-grade math teacher Jennifer Jordan donned a trash bag outfit and sat down at the picnic table.
The excitement was palpable as some of the sixth-graders in attendance began to shout when a classmate, selected to represent the grade in the Pi Week celebration event, picked up a cream pie and turned toward Jordan. Some stood up as he pulled the pie back, swung fast and delivered Jordan a face full of whipped cream, causing the crowd to erupt into cheers.
“That was pretty cool,” said sixth-grader Shelby Mayo. “I didn’t think we’d have a chance to win and see our teacher get hit. We are new to the school, and it felt like we were underdogs the whole time. Hopefully we can win it again next year.”
The scene at Stonington Middle School on Thursday was one of students socializing with one another in a fun, laid-back atmosphere while participating in events that required use of math skills and focused on celebrating teamwork. Tina Eisenbeis, the school’s math coach and content coordinator, and the school’s math teachers wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Pi Day celebration on Thursday, which plays on the math symbol that represents the number 3.14, also saw sixth-grade math teacher Leah Nero and seventh-grade teacher Laura Persun step up to take a pie to the face for the students. Eisenbeis said the event was part of a set of activities to encourage participation in the school’s new Math Academy course and promote using math in a fun, competitive and relatable way.
Over the past two weeks, the school’s students had participated in a “Penny War.” The concept of the game was simple: if your grade collected the most pennies over a two-week period, it would win a prize of seeing their teacher hit with a pie.
As with most middle school games, however, there was also a catch. Students were allowed to “sabotage” the other grades by donating silver coins such as nickels and quarters, or dollar bills to cancel out the same number of pennies that an opposing grade had already collected. The competition turned fierce in the last few days, with grades 6 and 7 remaining within $10 of one another and forcing a final count Thursday before a winner could be named.
“The students really got into it, and that was the goal,” Eisenbeis said. “We are approaching a year on lockdown, and this gave us a chance to engage the children in a way that we could not until recently. The students were able to engage in real-life use of math and really just enjoy the subject and have fun.”
Stonington Middle School Principal Tim Smith said the efforts of Eisenbeis and the math team have been essential in helping students stay on track, or get back on track, after the number of students struggling with the subject skyrocketed during the pandemic.
Stuck sitting at a computer screen and without the help of in-person assistance, Smith said many middle school students struggled with their math work more frequently and expressed frustrations in understanding the content or even being able to focus on the subject.
“It was a difficult situation, because for many of these kids, so much had changed and math was a subject that they were not necessarily using in their everyday lives,” Smith said. “Our teachers were working hard, but we were struggling to reach the kids.”
So Smith tasked Eisenbeis and her team with coming up with a plan to inspire students and bring a spark back into daily lessons. Their response? A multi-faceted plan to encourage hands-on learning and excitement for math.
Eisenbeis and her team launched a Math Academy in February, a once-per-week class that will run through April designed to fill in the gaps for struggling students, and announced the Math Olympics competition. The competition is team-oriented, so students are not singled out if their skills aren’t exactly up to par, she said, and includes numerous activities while the Math Academy is “in session” to help with motivation.
Students also have access to MobyMax, a digital math program that rewards kids for completing extra work, and other resources as part of the Math Academy.
“These efforts are designed to make it interesting by incorporating problem-solving with games and other activities,” Eisenbeis said. “It validates what these students know and provides confidence. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve heard, ‘I didn’t know I could do that.’”
For the students themselves, the Math Academy has been a refreshing change from pandemic learning. Maddie Oliverio, a seventh-grade student, and sixth-grader Lindy Thomas each said they struggled with math even before the pandemic, but the academy gave them a chance to succeed.
Their struggles became worse when the pandemic struck, and limited in-person instruction only made it more difficult to stay focused, they said.
“I was never super into math or anything, but before this year I just really didn’t like it at all,” Thomas said. “Right now, I am able to do what I enjoy and it’s helped make things fun and makes me actually want to do math.”
Students who have excelled at times have been able to take advantage of the program as well. Shelby Mayo and classmate Kate Ruenzel said they’ve always had an interest in math, but that the recent programs have made an ongoing game of it in a way that actually made it difficult to not want to participate.
“With the academy, it’s helped me get better all around,” Ruenzel said. “With this, there are prizes for doing work and it makes you want to do math problems. It has really helped me a lot.”
