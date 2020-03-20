NEW LONDON — The state Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of Ledge Light Health District, which serves towns in Southeastern Connecticut. The individual, an East Lyme resident, is a 44-year-old female. Previously there had been no reported cases in New London County.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 within our jurisdiction have been expected, as community transmission of the virus continues to occur in Connecticut. LLHD staff will assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed,” said Stephen Mansfield, the district's director of health. He said that social distancing is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.
Residents and businesses are urged to access up-to-date information regarding the pandemic from reputable sources including the Ledge Light Health District website (www.llhd.org).
