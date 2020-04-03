Statement from Ledge Light Health District:
Today, Ledge Light Health District confirmed the first death in Stonington associated with COVID-19. The resident was a 94-year-old male.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death within our community due to COVID-19. I know I am joined by many when saying our thoughts and prayers are with this individual, along with his family and friends. As we mourn this loss, we ask all residents to please continue to take every possible step you can to keep yourselves and each other safe,” said Danielle Chesebrough, First Selectman, Stonington.
“Ledge Light Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed.” said Stephen Mansfield, Ledge Light Health District’s Director of Health.
The Ledge Light Health District continues to promote social distancing as the best way to slow the spread of the virus. “The 1st death in our jurisdiction is a sad reminder of the need for adherence to social distancing measures; it is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected,” said Mansfield.
The Ledge Light Health District continues to work with local and state partners to prepare for widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Residents and businesses are urged to access up-to-date information regarding the pandemic from reputable sources including the Ledge Light Health District website (www.llhd.org), Facebook (@LedgeLightHD).
Ledge Light Health District serves as the local health department for East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington and Waterford, Connecticut. As a health district, formed under Connecticut General Statutes Section 19a-241, LLHD is a special unit of government, allowing member municipalities to provide comprehensive public health services to residents in a more efficient manner by consolidating the services within one organization.
