STONINGTON — When Nicole Jones launched Stonington Feeds Stonington two weeks ago, the goal was simple: to use donations to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and deliver those to residents most in need in the community.
The hope was to raise several hundred to a few thousand dollars to help support those impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis, but by Thursday afternoon, Jones said the nonprofit effort had already raised more than $12,000 and received aid from local residents and business owners from all walks of life.
And the effort is far from over.
"It's been really surprising just how many people want to help," said Jones. "We are incredibly grateful for the many people who have stepped up to help others who may be struggling. We just want to help as many as we can during this tough time."
The program itself is a simple one. The group collects donations, which are then used to buy gift cards or gift certificates from local restaurants who are still in business but unable to fully open due to state restrictions. Those cards are then delivered to Stonington Human Services to be distributed by random lottery to those identified as most in need in the community.
A Stonington Borough resident, Jones said she began promoting the initiative in late March after hearing from many friends and family about the widespread impact of the state-mandated restrictions. An employee of Corcept Therapeutics, a company that specializes in the research and development of treatments for rare diseases, Jones said she and her husband, Marcus, have been lucky enough to retain their employment, but knew many others who weren't so fortunate.
That's when she came across A Ripple in the Water, a similar initiative in Groton launched by a family friend.
"The goal was to provide help to their community with the hope of inspiring others to do the same, and we took the challenge," Jones said. "It was a creative concept, and we felt that if we did it the right way, it had the potential to make a difference."
Jones never anticipated how quickly they would be able to make a difference, however.
The initiative formed a Facebook group and GoFundMe page and, within 48 hours, the donations were already flying in. In the first two days alone, the organization was able to raise more than $3,200. By day 10, the effort had already amassed over $10,000 in donations and cards were being purchased and distributed daily.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the idea has not only brought hope to the community during a tough time, but has inspired many of the businesses in town to go above and beyond expectations to give back to the program as well.
Restaurants including Bogue's Alley and Dogwatch Cafe each provided several hundred dollars in additional donations when volunteers attempted to purchase cards initially, Chesebrough said, and businesses including Cove Ledge Beer Wine & Spirits, which has shifted to curbside and select delivery services, began donating every tip they made to the cause.
"This is such a unique concept and it provides support for our community in so many ways," Chesebrough said. "It is giving business to our local restaurants that are hurting, and it is providing a useful service for those who may be homebound or struggling to make ends meet."
Jones said the effort has already surpassed her greatest expectations, and the initiative has no plans to slow anytime soon. In fact, Jones said she hopes other towns will look at their success and use the initiative as a model to create a program for their own communities.
"This is just one idea. There are so many creative ways we can come together to support Stonington," Jones said.
To learn more about Stonington Feeds Stonington or to make a donation, join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2583619385099118/ or visit the GoFundMePage at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stonington-feeds-stonington?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
