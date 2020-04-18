WESTERLY — The coronavirus may have thrown them a curveball, but Keriann and Jeroen Koeman of Bradford are still planning to land in a bed of roses. Make that tulips. And make that a virtual bed.
The Koemans, who had been preparing to open their tulip farm in Exeter later this month — with roughly a million colorful flowers on display and ready for picking — had to head back to the drawing board after COVID-19 put an end to their plans.
The Koemans are the owners of the only "U-Pick" tulip farm in New England and are the only certified organic tulip bulb growers in the country. Their wildly popular business, Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, began on a patch of land they leased from the Rhode Island Department of Agriculture at Snake Den State Park in Johnston, where thousands of flower-lovers used to flock to see, pick and buy colorful tulips with names like Temple of Beauty, Flaming Parrot and Queen of the Night.
Actually, their business began as Eco Tulips LLC in Virginia back in 2009 when the Koemans — now the parents of a 2-year-old son named Kees — first met.
"We met on Craig's List," said Keriann with a slight laugh earlier this week. "I was looking for a roommate."
Keriann, a Plymouth, Mass., native, was living in Madison, Va., just outside Charlottesville, where she was working sometimes as counselor for at-risk youth and sometimes as a mortgage broker.
"To pay off my student loans," explained Keriann, who received a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
When Jeroen, who comes from a four-generation family of Dutch tulip-growers, answered the roommate search ad, the two felt an instant chemistry and decided not to move in together, but to date instead. Not long after that, they started Eco Tulips LLC.
"We fell in love, we got married and we started a business," said Keriann, 45, a self-described "green girl."
'Labor of love'
Jeroen, 38, has two brothers who still run the family tulip farm in Holland and are members of a group of farmers working to improve soil health and reduce the amount of pesticides used in tulip farming.
Eco Tulips LLC, originally an organic bulb-only business, turned out to be a blooming success after the Koemans planted 50 thousand bulbs by hand, and attracted thousands of visitors.
"It was a labor of love," said Keriann, "but we wanted to do it full time and we wanted to make it sustainable."
Yearning to move back to New England and closer to Keriann's family, the Koemans ventured north, and after a short stop on Long Island, moved to Rhode Island in 2015 and started Wicked Tulips. Thousands of tulip-lovers flocked to see the colorful blossoms growing in the fields each season as word spread about the rows of colorful blooms.
But after four years in Johnston, and with the soil in need of rotation, the Koemans began looking for another place to plant their bulbs.
They bought a house in Bradford, and began exploring the region. After looking first in Charlestown, they discovered Schartner Farms in Exeter, and their good fortune continued. The Shartners had 7 acres they were willing to lease to the Koemans.
"It was so exciting," said Keriann. "We planted close to a million tulips and we were excited to help revitalize Shartner Farms."
Turning it around
And then came the coronavirus, with its social distancing regulations, putting an end to the idea of happy crowds meandering through fields of flowers and picking bouquets of tulips.
And while the Koemans were forced to rethink their plans for opening their first "U-Pick" tulip farm in Exeter, their mission to spread love and joy has only grown ... as have their technical skills.
"There were some very scary, dark days initially," she said, "But we were able to get creative and turn things around."
And there was an extra jolt of support from friends, fans and customers.
"We've had so many emails from people wanting to help," she said, "It makes me cry ... everyone is having a hard time right now, and we have people writing and asking us how they can help."
"COVID-19 can't stop us from spreading the tulip love," Keriann writes on the Wicked Tulips website. "We are committed to make you smile and give you the joy you get when you are among 800,000 blooming tulips."
The Koemans have come up with two alternatives for now: a virtual tulip tour now in full swing, and a potential tulip bouquet drive-through adventure.
For the virtual tour, Wicked Tulip fans eager for flower news pay $10 and are then welcomed into an invitation-only Facebook group where videos, virtual picking, interviews, a live tulip cam and "behind the scenes" footage will be shared.
Keriann said her husband, who "loves this tech stuff," is also creating a "virtual picking" experience to add to the site that will also feature time lapses sunrises and sunsets, perhaps a yoga class from the tulip patch, virtual tulip picking and "sweeping views of the field, tulips swaying in the breeze, bees buzzing, birds singing," and close-ups.
The drive-through tulip bouquet pick-up event is still in the works.
"A lot can happen in month," Keriann says on the video posted to the Wicked Tulips website. "We planted a million tulips and they're going to come up anyway ... they don't care about COVID-19, they don't care about social distancing ... they're going to come up anyway."
"Our job is to spread love and joy," she adds, "and we're going to stay optimistic."
Novelist Juliet Grames, a neighbor of the Koemans in Bradford, said it's been a privilege getting to know Keriann, Jeroen and Kees, and learning about "their incredible year-round work."
"Visiting the farm in full flower is such a special experience, a one-of-a-kind experience," Grames said in an email this week. "I am gutted that I most likely won't have a chance to visit in person this year because of COVID-19, but I am hopeful that the virtual experience they are launching will help bring their beautiful, cheerful, heart-lifting flower work to people who live too far away to have visited even in a non-plague year."
The Koemans said they will post updates on their website, wickedtulips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.