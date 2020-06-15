In this Friday, June 5, 2020 photo, parent Titilaya Thompson and her son Nehemiah talk with Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School Principal Dr. Tayarisha Batchelor, right, and Community School Director for The Village for Families and Children Trisila Tirado, left, in Hartford, Conn. With huge percentages of students unplugged from distance learning, educators at schools around the country have been working to understand why. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)