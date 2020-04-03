STONINGTON — While many in the community are at home watching television and streaming movies or TV shows, town staff are tuned in to levels at the Mystic Wastewater Treatment Plant and use of the town’s sewer systems.
The effort to have Stonington residents shelter in place is needed to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has made its way across the state in recent weeks and led Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to seek a major disaster declaration last week due to the impact of the virus. Lamont said that as of Friday afternoon, at least 131 people had died and another 908 were hospitalized as a result of the virus.
One of the unintended consequences of asking everyone to stay at home is the impact that it can have on the town’s sewer system.
“We fortunately haven’t seen any issues so far, but we are monitoring the situation,” said Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “Each plant has two people who have been sequestered to continue to conduct daily plant operations.”
The town last week issued a “shelter in place” order, which requires those who come to town take part in a 14-day self-quarantine. During this time, there could potentially be a rise in system use. With more people contained within homes, this can often lead to an increase in the flushing of products that should otherwise be thrown in the trash.
Town officials said items that could disrupt the system include disinfectant wipes — even those which advertise as “flushable” should be thrown in the trash — along with paper towels, cotton swabs, sanitary napkins, women’s hygiene products, food wrappers and cigarettes.
With the recent shortage of toilet paper at area stores, officials said there is even greater concern and urged local residents who use wipes to dispose of them in the trash.
While Stonington has avoided problems with the system so far, other towns in southern New England have already experienced serious issues. According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Town of Narragansett experienced failures of two pump’s at one of the town’s sewer stations after a buildup of wipes clogged the inner cores of both pumps. Actions by town staff helped to mitigate the issue, but not before costing the town an estimated $7,300 in repairs.
DEM officials said that earlier in the week, wastewater crews in Burrillville had also reported similar issues as a result of wipes flushed into their system.
“Proper functioning of our wastewater treatment system is critical to protecting public health by preventing viruses and bacteria from getting into your homes, onto our roadways and into our waterways,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “Among the other protective measures needed at this time, Rhode Islanders need to be vigilant about what they do and don’t flush.”
Chesebrough said Stonington is simply asking for the same attention from its own residents, an effort which could potentially save the town from unnecessary costs.
“We just want our residents to understand that even in good times, some things are not flushable,” Chesebrough said. “It can wreak havoc on a system, and as we prepared to hopefully go out to bond later this year (for improvements to the system), that’s something we are hoping to avoid.”
For more information, visit the Water Environment Federation website at https://www.wef.org/resources/for-the-public/public-information/fact-sheets/ and click on “It’s a Toilet, Not a Trash Can!” in the left-hand menu.
