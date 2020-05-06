If North Stonington School Superintendent Peter J. Nero had his way, there would be no coronavirus to contend with and students would be in the classroom each day, interacting with one another and learning with a hands-on experience.
There is no substitute for classroom learning, he said, but safety has always been the top priority for the school district. Nero said Tuesday he applauds the Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to restrict in-person classes for the year, saying the measure is necessary for districts to both plan ahead and provide a consistent education for students moving forward.
"It is disappointing, but it is not surprising. I think as we were seeing the projections, we realized as this was continuing to develop that there was a strong chance that we weren't coming back this year," he said.
Stonington and North Stonington schools are preparing for life without in-person classes for the foreseeable future after Lamont's announcement Monday afternoon. Representatives with both districts said Tuesday that distance learning has been as successful as one could have hoped for and they are prepared to continue through the end of the year.
Nero said North Stonington teachers and leadership staff have prepared from day one as if classes would not be able to resume. After a slight delay in formal distance learning caused by the need to deliver proper equipment such as laptops and tablets to students, Nero said the district has continued to adapt and evolve to meet the student's needs.
He said in many cases, teachers and department coordinators have worked even more hours than they normally would and have gone to great lengths to identify and provide support for the individual needs of all students.
"I could not be more proud of my staff," he said. "They have gone above and beyond, and the parents and students have remained engaged. Everyone is doing the best they can with what is obviously a less than ideal situation."
Nero said that due to the success in the past few weeks, it will not take much of a transition for both students and staff to continue distance learning. He said the district has utilized a number of tools to enhance student learning and will continue to expand resources through the remainder of the year.
He said the district is also already implementing "a number of ideas" to help students celebrate and are considering options for graduation, as well as exploring alternative opportunities should the state continue to restrict any medium or large crowds. Nero praised his staff and Wheeler principal Kristen St. Germain, who he said has led a team to make sure seniors are not forgotten.
"Our bigger concern right now is what what the restrictions look like when we come back in August? That's what the next big challenge is going to be."
In Stonington, employees said district administrators were involved in several intensive informational meetings on Tuesday. In a letter to parents on Friday, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said surveys of staff, students and parents were compiled and members of the leadership team were expected to analyze those as part of a scheduled meeting.
The school employees indicated that further discussions regarding end of the year adjustments and plans moving forward were expected during those meetings following the governor's announcement on Monday.
In a direct, informational message sent to parents by email Monday evening, Stonington Middle School Principal Tim Smith acknowledged that distance learning will need to continue for the duration of the year. The last day of school in the district is currently scheduled for June 19.
"Just in case you missed it, Gov. Lamont announced today that all schools in Connecticut will remain closed for the rest of this school year and continue with the distance learning programs," Smith said. "Not necessarily the news we wanted, but now at least we know for sure."
Messages left with district administrators were not returned Tuesday.
Unexpected opportunity
While schools are out of session, Nero said North Stonington is planning ahead and using the empty schools as an opportunity to prepare for relocation of the elementary school.
The district is nearing completion of the school modernization project for North Stonington Elementary School. Nero and First Selectman Michael Urgo each said the COVID-19 crisis did not impact construction, and the opening on the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year remains part of the district's expectations.
"With the schools essentially closed already, I directed custodial staff about three weeks ago to begin with summer cleaning in order to free them up to help with relocation and to make sure classes are set up and ready when students arrive for the new year," Nero said.
During the past weeks, teachers have also been given the opportunity to schedule school visits with leadership team members in order to clean their desks and box up their classes to send to the new location.
Nero said with the extra time, the district is confident it will be able to remain on or even ahead of schedule and on budget.
