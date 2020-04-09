Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that late Wednesday, a new report issued by Ledge Light Health District acknowledged that North Stonington had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
NORTH STONINGTON — The town has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but state and local officials are warning residents to remain cautious as the risk of infection remains high in eastern Connecticut.
By late Wednesday afternoon, the community was one of just 10 in the state that still had not had a resident test positive for the coronavirus. First Selectman Michael Urgo urged residents not to let their guard down, however, as the eastern section of the state was not expected to peak until as late as June.
"I think, as a community, we've got to take and continue to follow the guidance from the health district," Urgo said Wednesday. "Certainly zero is not a realistic expectation to maintain, but it will be important to continue to stay the course to limit the impact."
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 8,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and 1,418 patients were currently hospitalized as a result of symptoms they were experiencing. The state said state laboratories have also confirmed that 335 deaths were associated to the coronavirus.
Across Connecticut, more than 31,700 tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
According to data provided through the Connecticut Department of Public Health, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 159 of the state's 169 municipalities. Of the remaining 10 towns, all had a population of less than 3,000 residents except North Stonington, which had 5,297 residents as of the 2010 census.
Stamford has maintained the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with 1,045 residents having tested positive by Wednesday afternoon. In eastern Connecticut, Stonington had 15 confirmed cases; Groton had 11; Ledyard had 4; Preston had 2; and Voluntown had 1.
A total of 366 additional state residents have tested positive, but their addresses have not been validated, officials said.
But a lack of confirmed cases does not necessarily mean the virus isn't present in the community. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned earlier this week that the state's first peak could "still be weeks away."
In a press conference, Lamont had provided an updated analysis that estimated different peak infection times across the state. The data, which was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggested the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is still a few weeks away for Fairfield County, more than a month away for New Haven County and may not hit the eastern part of the state until as late as June.
Stephen Mansfield, health director for Ledge Light Health District, urged local residents to remain on alert in the region and to assume everyone they come across has already contracted the disease.
"The important message for the public is these are the number of known cases in each town, not the level of infection impacting the community," Mansfield said. "Residents should assume anyone they come in contact with outside the house is carrying the virus."
Urgo said the town is prepared to hunker down for several more weeks and is continuing to think outside the box in order to move forward with town business while protecting both employees and local residents and business owners. The town has made a shift to "virtual operations," he said, and members of the Economic Development Commission have worked to promote local businesses that have remained open.
The town has recently started pushing resources from the Small Business Administration through social media as well, an effort to aid those locally who have been impacted by the shutdown.
Urgo said he knows that for many residents, it is getting harder to stay at home and there may be a desire to go out. His advice? Don't, unless you absolutely have to.
"We know this is hard, but what we are experiencing right now is unprecedented," Urgo said. "We will continue to be a conduit for information.
"What we want is that when this is all over, and it will be over at some point, our businesses and their customers will not only be able to come back but thrive, and we will be able to quickly get things back to normal," he said.
