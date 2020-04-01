WESTERLY — What do Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Jenkins, United Theatre Artistic Director Tony Nunes and lemonade have in common?
“You know ... when life gives you lemons,” said Nunes, with a laugh and a nod to the proverbial expression about turning bad situations into positive ones. “We looked for the silver lining.”
“It’s almost been a forced creativity,” he added. “It’s really cool what we’ve been able to do.”
In spite of the harsh restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Nunes said the theater has been able to adapt quite well to the ever-changing rules and to use the internet to its full advantage. The theater now has two significant online offerings; a podcast and a screening room, and plan to add a third with the upcoming virtual tours.
As soon as COVID-19 arrived on the scene, Nunes said, he and Lisa Utman Randall, the theater’s executive director, shifted gears and started cutting lemons.
In mid-March, the theater launched “Cabin Fever Curation,” a free, short-form daily podcast hosted by Nunes, designed to help people “make the most of social distancing.”
“It’s been really well-received,” said Nunes Tuesday afternoon as he prepared to post a new episode. “I’ve been able to curate some great films and music, and get our mission out for the people at home.”
Every day, Nunes, one of the first graduates of the University of Rhode Island’s film program who is known for his passion for of movies and films, sits down to record a short segment of “Cabin Fever Curation.”
From musicians to fellow podcasters, to a look at how other arts organizations are dealing with the pandemic, Nunes shares his picks so people can further explore from home “for an experience as close to going out as possible.”
New episodes “hit our website, social media pages, and Soundcloud every day at noon,” Nunes said, “and I’ll be sharing my picks for films to watch and shows to binge, all available on streaming and rental services.”
The episodes are brief — each under 10 minutes — and sometimes include an interview with a special guest.
In episode 12 of “Cabin Fever Curation,” for instance, Nunes interviewed Jenkins, a Rhode Island resident with stellar theater, television and film credentials. Jenkins, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Director Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Flirting With Disaster,” “Step Brothers,” “Burn After Reading” and “The Visitor,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor. He also had memorable roles in the TV series “Six Feet Under” and the HBO miniseries “Olive Kitteridge,” for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.
In 2018, Nunes interviewed Jenkins at the United during a Q&A “friend-raising” event to raise awareness of the United’s mission. Jenkins and his wife, Sharon, a noted choreographer and director, have a longtime affiliation with Providence’s Trinity Repertory Company. The United has established a relationship with Trinity, and hopes to continue to find ways to collaborate.
Calling the episode “A celebration of a Rhode Island Great,” Nunes talks about Jenkins’ accomplishments and roles, the number of directors he’s worked with, and explains how to access the movies and television shows. He also asks Jenkins to make some recommendations.
“I am hunkered down in Rhode Island, just like you,” Jenkins says in the podcast, “trying to keep busy and lonely at the same time ... but my wife, Sharon, is here with me, and it’s all good.”
Jenkins also also offers up a few recommendations: “Norman,” a film he said “not many people know about” but one he thinks of often, and “Bone Tomahawk,” a “very gruesome movie that I love.”
“Be careful about it,” Jenkins warns. “It’s graphic but brilliant.”
In Episode 13 of Cabin Fever Curation, Nunes interviews musician Tom Foley, owner of Westerly’s The Band Room. He’s also interviewed playwright James Walsh and Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan, director of “We Are Still Here” and “Mohawk,” who offers his “top streaming recommendations for genre fans and those looking for some great horror picks to watch from home.”
A few days after “Cabin Fever” launched, Nunes said, the United took another big step and opened its very own “Virtual Screening Room.” For a small fee, movie-lovers can purchase a virtual ticket for $12 to screen films from home, with a portion of every ticket benefiting the United.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Nunes, who has been working with film distributors to get access to such films as “Corpus Christi,” “Bacurau,” “Saint Frances” and “Fantastic Fungi.”
“They’re new, independent movies,” he said, “foreign films and independent films, and the cost is the price of one movie ticket.”
Although the theater, now in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation, had already been limiting the availability of the facility, members of the Friends of the United Theatre — the volunteer arm of the organization — had been conducting weekly hard-hat tours. There were also a number of events and activities that had been scheduled to take place at the Knickerbocker Music Center, the United’s sister organization.
The hard-hat tours will soon become virtual tours of the progress being made, Nunes said, and the popular Youth-on-the-Mic open-mic event, which was held regularly at the Knickerbocker, has also been moved online.
Nunes remains hopeful that the in-person hard-hat tours will resume later this spring, and he’s keeping the date for the next Youth-on-the-Mic event on the schedule for Sunday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m. at The Knick.
“There’s kind of been a ray of light,” Nunes said. “We made lemonade.”
