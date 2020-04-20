Several large meat-processing plants have shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19, but whether those closures will cause major disruptions in the New England meat and poultry supply chain remains uncertain.
On April 12, Smithfield Foods Inc., of Smithfield, Va., announced that it was closing its pork-processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., indefinitely after nearly 300 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The plant is one of the largest facilities in the United States, employing 3,700 people.
Smithfield CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan warned that the Smithfield closure and shutdowns at several other large slaughterhouses, including Tyson Foods, Cargill and JBS, would result in hardships for farmers and shortages for consumers.
“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” he said in a statement on April 12. “ It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”
The situation in southern New England, regional industry representatives said, is far from dire. Contacted by The Sun on Monday shortly after he had placed a meat order, Westerly Packing Company owner Bruno Trombino said he had not had any problems.
“We have not had any issues getting meat products,” he said. “I have very strong relationships with meat companies locally and in the Midwest. Due to these relationships, they make me a priority when it comes to availability.”
With a manufacturing operation in Brockton, Mass., and a retail store in East Bridgeport, Mass., South Shore Meats supplies the food service industry as well as retailers. Owner Carlo Crocetti said there would be minor disruptions.
“There will be a disruption, but nothing major,” he said. “There’s plenty of product.”
But the food-supply landscape is undergoing major changes. What is lacking now, Crocetti explained, are workers to process the meat and poultry, particularly, the “value-added” products such as meatballs and chicken wings. With restaurants closed, food production is shifting to supplying the retail market.
“Everything’s changed now,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of people on the food-service side processing for retail.”
Christopher Menta, owner of Richmond Farms Fresh Market, said he was expecting some shortages, especially in prepared meat products such as sausages, but he added that he was generally well-stocked.
“We’re rock-solid and I can honestly say that we’re good for at least 10 to 14 days,” he said. “I’ve literally made strong commitments, called in every favor I can from all my vendors. I stockpiled my warehouse in Boston pretty good, so we’re going to be in good shape.”
Menta suggested families reassess their food consumption, now that their children are not going to school. Many families will also adapt their food purchases to accommodate lower incomes during layoffs.
“Take a look at what their consumption is, because all the kids are home now, husbands and wives are working from home,” he said.
Crocetti said he saw the current shake-up in the meat and poultry supply chains as an opportunity for his business to grow.
“A lot of people don’t like change, and it’s too bad, because this situation we’re going through right now, it’s a huge opportunity,” he said. “The good thing about the food business is, everybody has to eat.”
