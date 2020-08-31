CHARLESTOWN — When it looked like the COVID-19 pandemic was going to force the cancellation of the Cross’ Mills Library’s garden tour, the library found another way to hold its biggest biennial fundraiser.
Board president Jane Glander suggested a virtual alternative.
“I remember saying, ‘Well, why don’t we just do it online?’ And it happened and it just snowballed,” she said.
The next challenge was finding a videographer. One company said it would charge $57,000, and another quoted a price of $20,000. The library then contacted Quonochontog resident and videographer Bob Petrone, who offered his services for free.
“He was so easy to work with, it was incredible,” Glander said. “He would not take a nickel.”
Petrone, who donated 24 hours of shooting and editing time, didn’t hesitate to get involved. One of the reasons, he said, was the isolation that people were facing during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, an experience that reminded him of his late mother.
“She lost the capacity to get out,” he said. “So I would go out and I would take pictures and I would take videos of the beach, nature shots, and I would create these video files…When COVID hit, even I and a lot of people were sheltered down in our homes for a while and I said ‘gee, now I know what it’s like not to be able to get out and to see things.’”
Each of the 11 gardens on the tour is featured in its own video. Unlike in-person garden tours where visitors roam the gardens on their own, the videos provide guided tours of each property.
“It seems to me to be a lot more educational because I’ve gone on garden tours and I’m not a gardener. You’re definitely on your own," Glander said. "It’s not even just being educated about the garden. You kind of get to know these people.”
The videos vary in length, but all are narrated by the gardeners, who are followed by Petrone’s camera as they walk through their properties. The format provides a more personal glimpse of the gardens and the people who created them.
“I definitely got more out of it than if I were to go on a tour with a group of people, because the gardeners were committed to staying with me and telling their stories and to be honest with you, if you were on a tour, you probably would not have gotten that,” Petrone said.
One of the gardens, which features a large meadow filled with native plants, belongs to Susan Marcus of South Kingstown. Marcus said she had enjoyed her first virtual garden tour because she was able to highlight plants that visitors might otherwise have missed.
“No, I didn’t imagine that I would ever have to do a garden tour virtually, but I found some aspects of it a relief,” she said. “If you’re in a traditional garden and you know what a hydrangea is and or a lily is, it might be easier for you to look around and see things. But in my yard, I don’t think many people know a dog bane and I’m sure they can’t tell different kinds of goldenrod.”
The video of Marcus’ garden leads the viewer through what she calls the “old field meadow,” pausing occasionally to take a closer look at some of the plants.
“I’ve been working on it since I bought the house in the mid-’80s, because it always needed at least a mowing and even I could recognize that there were some plants in it that were invasive and I wanted to get rid of those,” she said.
Marcus said she had always seen the meadow as a habitat for insects, birds and mammals even at the beginning, when it was choked with invasive oriental bittersweet vine.
“You could tell it was a lively place even though it had a lot of bittersweet in it,” she said. “There were toads and crickets and butterflies and birds and various kinds of bees. There was a lot of activity.”
The garden tour committee, which, in addition to Glander, includes Paul Sheinkopf, Mary O’Connor and Claudette Baril, not only managed to salvage the tour, but made it available to an even greater audience.
Glander said the transition to a virtual platform had been much easier than anyone had expected.
“I think things fell into place with this in a way that was amazing,” she said. “It is our main fundraiser, but also, it took on a life of its own and we are so thrilled with the outcome.”
Petrone said he had enjoyed bringing the gardens to people who would not otherwise have been able to visit them.
“I’m not trying to promote myself in any way by doing this," he said. "I just wanted to be the eyes of people who would not normally be able to see the gardens.”
The 2018 tour raised $6,000 for the library. This year, $2,800 has been raised so far including $1,400 in sponsorships from local businesses.
The tour videos are available at https://crossmills.org/virtual-garden-tour.shtml. Since this year there is no admission price, organizers hope visitors will make a donation when they watch the videos.
