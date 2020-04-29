KINGSTON — The initiative to collect and refurbish sleep apnea machines for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and others who need ventilator assistance has resulted in nearly 300 machines being sterilized, processed and packaged for distribution this week. Refurbished machines will be distributed to hospitals and health care facilities in Rhode Island as needed, and then to other places in need.
More than 400 sleep apnea machines had been collected, but the remaining machines were either broken or unusable. The project began at the University of Rhode Island on Monday, April 13.
CPAP and BiPAP machines no longer in use can still be donated through Thursday, April 30. Visit ventilatorproject.org/donate-now to find the nearest fire station drop-off site. Thirty fire stations around the state are participating.
