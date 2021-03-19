MIDDLETOWN — The Veterans Administration Providence Healthcare System will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans on Monday at the Middletown clinic located at the old Benny’s, 1400 West Main Road. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2.pm.
Veterans who are not enrolled in the VA Healthcare System will need to bring a copy of their DD214 and a picture ID. Additionally, they will need to fill out a 1010EZ enrollment form. The form can be found at va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-10EZ-fillable.pdf. Forms will be available on site for those who cannot bring it with them.
The VA Providence Healthcare System continues to vaccinate veterans Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main campus in Providence. Additional vaccination events are being planned for those unable to attend.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.