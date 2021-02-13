Walmart is offering vaccinations at Sam’s Club locations throughout the country, including in New Haven at 315 Foxon Blvd. Other locations in Connecticut include Torrington, West Haven, North Windham, Waterbury, Hartford and Norwalk.
Vaccinations at these locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public and for residents of or those employed in the state of Connecticut only.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit walmart.com/cp/1228302. For more information, visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccinations.
— Sun staff
