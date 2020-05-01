STONINGTON — An increase in the availability of COVID-19 tests in Connecticut has led to an expansion of testing stations across the state, including a mobile testing site at the Hartford Healthcare facility in Mystic.
Hartford Healthcare announced this week that they have received approval from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to launch three new testing sites and a mobile testing unit. Staff at these new locations are expected to be able to conduct as many as 2,500 additional tests per day in Connecticut.
"The new locations and mobile unit not only expand testing but lower the risk of spreading coronavirus because patients don’t have to enter healthcare facilities," the company said in a press release.
The announcement comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New London County continues to grow. The Department of Public Health and Ledge Light Health District staff confirmed that on Thursday, the number of known cases exceeded 500 for the first time.
According to data from the Ledge Light Health District, which is updated weekly on Friday afternoons, there have been 17 confirmed cases involving Stonington residents and three reported cases in North Stonington. Across New London County, COVID-19 has been determined to be a contributing factor in 31 cases.
The new Hartford Healthcare testing station in Mystic will be located at the company's facility at 100 Perkins Farms Road. Those seeking tests must be referred by a Hartford HealthCare Medical Group provider.
The testing site, which is near the far corner of the building, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most tests take only 3 minutes to complete, officials said, but those using the site are asked to be prepared for potential delays and to remain patient.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.