The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in southeastern Connecticut following the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching a high of 307 cases in the Ledge Light Health District's nine member towns that the region has seen only once since the vaccine became available to the public in January.
For those living in Stonington and North Stonington, the risk is even higher with the two towns currently reporting the highest rates of infection among the health district's member towns. Stonington has reported a total of 95 new cases between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, while North Stonington has had 30 cases over the same period of time.
Stephen Mansfield, director of health for the Ledge Light Health District, said that with year-end holiday celebrations likely to bring more people together indoors over the next month, it will be important for everyone to remain diligent to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
"The number of new COVID cases within our jurisdiction continues to increase, which is consistent with an increase in COVID cases statewide, according to the DPH data," Mansfield said in a press release. "Unfortunately, we expect this trend to continue as we move into the holiday season."
Although the trend of higher rates continues to plague both Connecticut and other New England states, Stonington and North Stonington have been hit harder than other towns in the region.
Stonington's average daily case rate had climbed to 25 by mid November and had reached a daily case rate of 36.6 in the latest data, the highest rate for the town since January. It was second only to North Stonington after the community saw it's daily case rate climb to 41.2, the highest two-week mark of the year for the small farming community.
In a recent interview, Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough encouraged residents to "play it safe" this holiday season and remember to take precautions including wearing masks and social distancing where necessary, and considering a vaccination or booster.
"Over the past couple months now we have seen a steady increase in the number of overall cases," Chesebrough said. "With the holidays approaching, we are working to get information out there and remind residents that although there may not be as many restrictions this year, the pandemic is still here and it is important to be safe."
Stonington is also asking all residents and businesses to conduct their business with the town online when possible, and to wear a mask in town hall in not vaccinated. Masks are also required as part of safety protocols at North Stonington Town Hall and at the town's board and commission meetings.
Neither town is currently restricting any access to town hall.
If cases in the community continue to spike or there is a risk of a possible severe outbreak among town staff, Chesebrough said officials would revisit possible restrictions including restructing again to conduct more business online, as the town did last winter.
Mansfield said the district would also continue to work with towns and schools to monitor the situation and would suggest additional action if necessary in the interest of public health.
"It is imperative that we remain diligent in our mitigation strategies," he said. "We strongly advise everyone to continue to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status."
For more information about vaccines, COVID-19 transmission rates and other resources, visit llhd.org/coronavirus-covid-19-situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.