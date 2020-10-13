As the number of COVID-19 patients in the Yale-New Haven hospital group grows, the system's doctors and administrators are asking the public to redouble efforts to slow the spread of the virus by wearing facemasks, following social distance recommendations and avoiding large crowds.
Marna Borgstrom, CEO of Yale-New Haven Health System, and Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer of Yale-New Haven Hospital reviewed trends the system is experiencing during a virtual news conference Tuesday. Both said safety measures by individuals will help slow the spread and reduce the impact of the "second wave" that has been anticipated by many health professionals.
"With social distancing, masking, and avoiding large crowds — if we are careful and consistent and with a little luck hopefully we can stem a second [spike]," Balcezak said.
As of Tuesday, Westerly Hospital had no positive COVID-19 individuals receiving in-patient care and L+M Hospital in New London had 13 patients that had tested positive for the virus, an increase of nine patients since Sept. 28.
Borgstrom and Balcezak both acknowledged a pandemic fatigue they said should be acknowledged but fought off.
"We are now in month seven of this outbreak and people are starting to feel even more tired and the temptation to let their guard down is real and we have to resist it," Balcezak said.
Other parts of the Yale New Haven system are seeing increases like those in New London. As of Tuesday, Yale New Haven Hospital was treating 29 COVID-19 patients, Bridgeport Hospital had 14 patients, and Greenwich Hospital had eight patients. Overall the number of COVID-19 patients in the Yale system was 2.5 times higher on Tuesday than it had been about one week prior.
The system, Balcezak said, has stocked personal protective equipment and is prepared for a potential spike in cases. Face shields have been added to the equipment stockpile following a recent recommendation from he federal Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Hospitals in the Yale system have dedicated COVID units, a means to segregate patients who are being treated for the virus from other patients. The facilities also have special areas for patients who are being investigated as potential COVID patients, Balcezak said.
When asked whether "herd or community immunity" is a realistic possibility Balcezak said it is possible but would require 80 percent of the population be vaccinated. If vaccinations become available, Balcezak said distribution could be complicated by the need for deep freeze storage to keep the vaccines viable. Some of the potential vaccines will require administration of two shots delivered weeks apart, which Balcezak said could lead to additional complications.
Balcezak was also asked to comment on the monoclonal antibody treatment that President Donald J. Trump reportedly received as part of his treatment for COVID-19.
He said the treatment appears to reduce the amount of traceable virus in a patient's blood stream but it is unclear whether the it reduces the duration of hospital stays or reliance on oxygen therapy.
The treatment, which has not been approved for wide-spread use, will likely be "very expensive" if it becomes available, Balcezak said.
