The number of COVID-19 cases throughout the region remains high, but data released by the Ledge Light Health District late Thursday shows a possible downward trend after record numbers in the previous weeks.
The number of cases remains “still very high,” Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said this week, but the town has been able to escape any significant impact to operations. Residents, too, have largely been polite and cooperative in wearing masks inside and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.
“We have been incredibly fortunate in our community with so many residents willing to wear a mask and to look out for one another,” she said. “We will continue to monitor the situation, but we are hopeful that we will begin to see a downward trend very soon.”
According to data from the Connecticut Department of Health and the Ledge Light Health District, daily case rates remain at 177.8 in Stonington and 160.8 in North Stonington. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, health officials said Stonington experienced 202 new cases, while 50 new cases were reported in North Stonington.
Despite remaining at some of the highest levels of transmission since the start of the pandemic, it is down considerably when compared to data from the previous period when Stonington reported 282 new cases and North Stonington reported 69.
Over the past couple of weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started placing emphasis on hospitalizations as a result of severe symptoms rather than total cases. While hospitals in Connecticut have “been overwhelmed with requests,” according to state health officials, there are a number of cases where those who suspect they may have COVID have gone to an emergency room because they were unable to obtain any sort of test.
Officials said the hope is that in the coming weeks, the numbers will continue to trend downward.
Ledge Light Director of Health Stephen Mansfield said the latest numbers also show much greater dangers for those who are not vaccinated. COVID-19 has been contracted by less than 5% of Connecticut residents who have received the vaccine. Mansfield said it will also be important to continue to take precautions and work together to reduce transmission.
“Ledge Light Health District advises all businesses and residents to take direct steps to reduce the risk of COVID transmission in your business, home and place of work,” he said in a press release. “We encourage all businesses within our communities to adopt masking policies for employees and customers, regardless of vaccination status.”
For full Connecticut COVID-19 data, visit https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-data/wa3g-tfvc/.
