WESTERLY — Dunn's Corners Elementary School will be closed at least through today due to a staff shortage brought about by quarantine requirements connected to a student testing positive for COVID-19. The school did not open for in-person learning on Thursday.
About 20 students and six adults were identified via the state Department of Health contact-tracing protocol as being close contacts who should quarantine for 14 days. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau on Thursday said an overall shortage of substitute teachers combined with the potential for normal teacher absences drove the decision to close the school for in-person learning and to have students distance-learn instead. The individuals required to quarantine can return to school on Nov. 9 as long as they are symptom-free and test negative for the virus.
Garceau has discussed his concern that a shortage of available teachers could become a issue since late August, when the district started to plan for the reopening of schools.
"I don't want people to think the virus is running rampant at Dunn's Corners, because it's not ... at some point we get to a point where we don't have enough adults to open the building, and that's where we are," Garceau said.
School officials will decide over the weekend whether the school can reopen on Monday, Garceau said.
The district was first informed that the students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The health department then investigated and through contact tracing determined which students and staff members should be required to quarantine. Students and staff who did not hear from the state health department are considered to not be at risk of contracting the virus from the student, Garceau said.
The case the district learned of on Monday is the third positive case in Westerly schools since they reopened for the current school year. The state Department of Health determined that quarantining was not advisable for the first two cases.
"In all local cases up until this one, the state Department of Health had determined that there were no close contacts within any building during an infectious period. In these cases, no further action was required. In the Dunn's Corners School instance, roughly 20 students and six adults were identified via the health department's contact-tracing protocol as being close contacts," Garceau said in a Facebook message.
Changes to school schedules caused by COVID-19 will sometimes likely occur suddenly, just as schedules change as a result of snow storms, Garceau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.