Rhode Island nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can apply for funding from the COVID-19 Response Fund at rifoundation.org/covid19grants.
The Rhode Island Foundation and the United Way of Rhode Island have formed a joint grants-review team to quickly review initial crisis applications. The fund stands at just over $4 million and will begin making grants on a rolling basis starting as early as next week.
The grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations providing assistance to Rhode Islanders with financial need or demonstrable hardship resulting from COVID-19. Eligible groups include but not limited to those that prove food, relief from rent and other household expenses, and access to health care.
Grants will also be awarded to provide operating support to nonprofits that are meeting community needs resulting from COVID-19 and are in financial distress. The program will not fund individuals, event sponsorships or capital projects.
After committing catalyst funding itself, the Rhode Island Foundation has raised over $3.3 million in initial contributions from donors including the Fain Family Foundation and Jon and Ruth Fain; Alan and Vivian Hassenfeld of Hasbro and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation; Navyn and Paul Salem; the Nelson Family Foundation; Mary Jane and Glenn Creamer; Joan and Pablo Sorensen; the AAA Northeast Charitable Fund; the Grace K. and Wesley S. Alpert Charitable Foundation; the Warren Alpert Foundation; BankNewport; William Braden; Delta Dental of Rhode Island; the Haffenreffer Family Foundation; Kathleen and Barry Hittner; the June Rockwell Levy Foundation; Pam and Mark Mancini; Ted Mattis; Navigant Credit Union; the Partnership for Rhode Island; Clay Rockefeller; the Edward J. and Virginia M. Routhier Fund; the Peggy and Henry Sharpe Fund; and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.
Contributions to United Way stand at $735,000. United Way and the CVS Health Foundation have each contributed lead gifts, with additional significant gifts from Amica, Bank of America, BankNewport, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Brown University, Centreville Bank, Dimeo Construction Company, FM Global, Hasbro Inc., National Grid, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Providence Mutual, StrategicPoint Investment Advisors, Textron Charitable Trust, Tufts, Verizon, Washington Trust, Webster Bank and Wells Fargo.
To donate to the fund, visit rifoundation.org/covid19response or uwri.org. Donations will be accepted as long as the need continues.
