RICHMOND — Members of the Town Council learned at their Nov. 10 meeting that the town had received a $55,000 grant to help local restaurants continue to serve customers outside. The grants were awarded by Rhode Island Commerce to help businesses continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Administrator Karen Pinch, who applied for the grant, said restaurant owners were relieved to be able to obtain what they will need to remain in business as the weather gets colder.
“The restaurants are just super happy,” she told the council. “It’s been great to do this for them. It’s not my money, but it’s great to be able to help them, because I know they’re nervous about how they’re going to survive. So hopefully we’ll get them enough to get through until the spring and it’s easier to do things outside again without tents and heaters.”
Restaurants cannot apply for the funds on their own, so in addition to submitting the grant application, Pinch is also procuring the equipment that restaurants have told her they need.
Ten Richmond restaurants will receive equipment paid for with the state grant: Alaina’s Ale House, Alaina’s Coffee and Kitchen, Meadow Brook Golf, Subway, Taco Republic, Wood River Inn, Richmond Smoke, Richmond Country Club, Pinecrest Golf and Town Pizza.
“We’ve ordered tents for Richmond Country Club, Meadow Brook, Richmond Smoke,” Pinch said. “I have gotten stuff to Alaina’s. Actually, there was one small tent for Alaina’s that he wants to use as a walkway from the building to the tent that he has in the back. Pinecrest did not need a tent, but we got them chairs and heaters. It’s a lot of stuff.”
Bridge work
The council also discussed the planned replacement of the King’s Factory Road Bridge, which straddles Richmond and Charlestown.
Town Planner Shaun Lacey told the council that the project was an initiative of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the bridge.
“Rhode Island DOT is proposing a full replacement of the King’s Factory Road Bridge, that’s number 542, here in Richmond and shared by the abutting town of Charlestown,” he said. “Since the project is located within a historically sensitive area, as part of its own permitting process, they have to provide notice to all the abutting municipalities, and in this case, also, the Native American tribe for comment on that proposal for complete bridge replacement.”
Lacey said there was a 30-day comment period, during which the town could relay its comments and concerns to the DOT. The project is unlikely to begin until 2023.
Swearing-in postponed
Also on the council agenda was the swearing-in of newly elected council members James Palmisciano and Lauren Cacciola-Parmer, and reelected councilors Richard Nassaney, Nell Carpenter and Ronald Newman.
Since the Board of Elections has not yet certified the election results, however, the ceremony will take place at the Town Hall right before the Dec. 1 council meeting.
Social distancing requirements mean that councilors will be sworn in outside, in front of the Town Hall, a change that Town Clerk Sarah Rapose said she would gladly make.
“Even if we do it outside so you can bring your families individually, I think there’s definitely some of you that might want to have your families present,” she said. “I personally would feel perfectly comfortable swearing you in on the front porch, surrounded by your family, with correct social distancing, of course."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.