A postal worker wearing a mask and gloves delivers mail in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Saturday, April 18, 2020. New York's daily toll of coronavirus deaths hit its lowest point in more than two weeks, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the state isn't ready to ease up on shutdowns of schools, businesses and gatherings. As the closings take a growing toll on residents' lives and livelihoods, New York City ramped up a massive food-delivery program. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)