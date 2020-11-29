Connecticut officials scrambled to find enough personal protective equipment when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, relying on Chinese bankers and a lumber company to help procure masks and gowns.
They have used a more familiar tool as coronavirus infections have surged again in recent weeks: Amazon.
The Hartford Courant reports Sunday that on one day in early November, the state spent about $134,000 ordering 750,000 exam gloves from the online retail giant.
State Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe told the newspaper that the Amazon purchases were for a specific glove size. “We are actually well above all of our targets in terms of PPE, but for some reason we couldn’t find extra-large gloves so we turned to Amazon,” Geballe said.
The newspaper reports that purchase orders from October and November show that the state is stocking up on gloves, with seven different purchases.
The state’s largest November order for protective equipment was for $1.86 million worth of masks from one of the contractors it used in the spring, the Rossi Group LLC, a Cromwell, Connecticut-based lumber company.
Connecticut also acquired more than $15 million worth of protective equipment shipped directly from China last spring, when state and local governments were desperate to stock up on PPE.
State officials did not release new COVID case statistics on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from about 1,503 new cases per day on Nov. 13 to 1,587 new cases per day on Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.