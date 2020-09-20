WATERBURY — Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for 14 days, she announced Sunday on Twitter.
“After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning,” the first-term Democrat said. Hayes said she has no COVID-19 symptoms “except for breathing issues which are being monitored.”
Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
Hayes, 47, said she contracted the virus despite taking “every possible precaution.” She said her experience underscores the need for a national testing strategy “with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results,” adding, “This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable.”
She had previously said Saturday that she and all of her staff began quarantining after one of her aides tested positive. She represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury
Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.
In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:
Dorm quarantined
The University of Connecticut on Saturday placed a second dormitory under medical quarantine after several students tested positive for the coronavirus.
UConn officials notified all 96 residents of the Willard C. Eddy residence hall that they were being placed under medical quarantine as of 4 p.m. Saturday because four students living in the dorm tested positive for the virus over the past week.
“This rate is disproportionate to the positive cases we have seen among other residential locations and cause for concern,” UConn’s medical director, Dr. Ellyssa Eror, wrote in an email to Eddy students.
UConn officials said 28 students living in Eddy were already in quarantine or isolation.
Nearly 150 UConn students living on the main campus have tested positive for the virus since returning to Storrs last month. There are currently 51 on-campus students who recently tested positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus recently, including 12 students who tested positive since Friday, officials said. About 5,000 students are living on campus.
UConn recently lifted a medical quarantine at another dorm, Garrigus Suites, while the off-campus The Oaks on the Square apartments is also under quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests, school officials said.
