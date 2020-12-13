HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Net Lamont said Sunday that thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be delivered to hospitals in the state as soon as Monday.
“This is a significant moment for our state and our country,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.
He added, “Here in Connecticut, we are incredibly proud to be able to say that the Pfizer team in Groton helped to develop this first vaccine to fight the coronavirus which we know will help to get our communities back to normal.”
Connecticut placed its first order for 31,200 doses of vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 4, and Lamont said the state anticipates delivery to hospitals as soon as Monday.
Long-term care facilities across Connecticut have agreements with either Walgreens or CVS for vaccine administration, and distribution is expected to begin Dec. 21.
Lamont said the science subcommittee of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group voted to recommend the vaccine for individuals over 16 after reviewing data from clinical trials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.