The Ledge Light Health District, which serves towns in Southeastern Connecticut, ordered cosmetology businesses to close as of 10 a.m. Thursday, and until further notice. Businesses affected are licensed hairdressing salons, barbershops, nail salons, estheticians, and persons engaging in facials, waxing and makeup applications.
“This action is necessary to promote social distancing and help lessen the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Stephen Mansfield, director of health for the New London-based health aency. “While we recognize the challenges faced by small businesses when they cannot maintain regular operations, we absolutely must decrease the occurrence of close interpersonal interactions in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”
An identical order was issued Thursday by the Uncas Health District, which covers towns in the Norwich area. Many other personal care offices have also closed, including dental offices, in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.