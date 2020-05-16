An increase in the number of complaints from couples who have had to postpone or cancel their wedding plans as a result of the COVID-19 crisis has led the Connecticut Attorney General's Office to issue a statement urging venues and vendors to work closer with those impacted to issue a refund or reschedule that special day.
The warning wasn't just to vendors and venues, however, but also urged those with wedding plans that will need to change to be understanding of certain challenges and work with vendors or venues to find a suitable solution for all parties involved.
"Every contract is different, and many venues and vendors may have clauses in their agreements that limit couples’ abilities to reschedule and obtain refunds," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release. "Given the unprecedented public health crisis and economic collapse, the Office of the Attorney General is urging both vendors and couples to be flexible and to work collaboratively to find compromise."
The Attorney General's Office said Thursday that it has received a wide range of complaints from those who feel they were unfairly treated by vendors or wedding venues when seeking to reschedule or cancel their big day.
Examples of complaints include:
- When one couple requested to postpone their wedding to 2021, the venue charged a $5,000 cancellation fee and increased the per-plate fee.
- When a couple sought to postpone their September wedding due to uncertainty regarding its safety, the venue refused a refund due to the scheduled expiration of the state’s emergency order.
- One venue required a $7,500 change fee for a rescheduled wedding.
- One venue offered to postpone the wedding to a date in August, but refused to postpone further or refund the booking fee when the couple did not feel safe planning a gathering this summer.
- A venue offered a refund, but said it would take 4 to 6 months to process.
- One venue is not returning multiple calls and emails requesting a refund.
“I get that this crisis is causing major financial pain for these businesses, but we all have an obligation to work collaboratively to reach a compromise,” said Connecticuyt Attorney General William Tong. “I urge couples to be patient in working with their venues and vendors. This is not an easy time for anyone."
those who need assistance obtaining a refund or other relief due to COVID-19 may file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint.
— Jason Vallee
