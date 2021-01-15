The state of Connecticut has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals age 75 and older. All vaccinations are offered by appointment only; people must first register to secure an appointment. Vaccine supply remains limited and patience is requested.
Yale New Haven Hospital will begin offering vaccinations on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at sites in New London, North Haven, Old Saybrook and Trumbull. More sites will be added as they are approved. To make an appointment, visit ynhhs.org/covidvaccine.
Ledge Light Health District will also offer vaccination appointments for eligible individuals. Visit llhd.org for an appointment.
In addition, some individuals may be contacted by their health care provider to schedule a vaccination, if their provider is participating in the vaccination program.
Although the availability of vaccine will help reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 long term, it is only one of the tools to fight the pandemic. It is an imperative that everyone remain diligent and continue to practice social distancing and appropriate mask protocols.
For more information about vaccines from the state, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine or call 877-918-2224.
— Sun staff
