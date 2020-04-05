WESTERLY — Donations began pouring in moments after Annie Philbrick clicked the button and let her “GoFundMe” campaign go live.
Philbrick, who owns Savoy Bookshop & Café in Westerly, and Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic, created the fundraising campaign with hopes of raising the $100,000 she estimates she’ll need to survive “through these unprecedented times” ... to pay the staff, pay the rent and keep the lights on.
“Independent booksellers are resilient and courageous,” Philbrick wrote in a letter to her customers, “but few of us have the financial cushion, particularly at this time of year, to absorb a near-total loss of income.”
“Our most passionate goal is to continue to provide a gathering place that is full of literary discovery, human interaction, safety and kindness, not to mention suggestions for a good book to read,” she continued. “In order to do this, we are asking for your help with immediate financial support.”
A day after her plea went public, more than $20,000 dollars had been raised, many in small donations of $10 and $20, from more than 200 donors. Some included comments along with their donations.
“Savoy is so special to us and so important to the Pawcatuck/Westerly community! We’ve been thinking of the Savoy/BSB staff a lot during this time and are hopeful to see you all again after this is over,” read one post.
“Local bookstores are places of learning and community. The Savoy bookshop and Bank Square Books are needed!” said another. “I can’t wait to visit and shop there when we are through the current crisis.”
“I’m overwhelmed by how people have responded,” said Philbrick. “The kindness and generosity has been beautiful to see.”
Philbrick, who has owned Bank Square Books since 2006 — when she and two friends bought the store from Stuart Lamson — and Savoy since 2016, said the decision to ask for donations from customers didn’t come easy.
“It was actually a very hard decision to make,” she said, noting the many people, non-profits and businesses suffering and in need. At first, she said, the idea felt uncomfortable and awkward.
“These are unprecedented times in our lives, and the future is uncertain,” Philbrick says in her GoFundMe letter. “Everyone is struggling in their own way. Small businesses are in trouble, trying in any creative way to survive.”
Initially, said Philbrick, whose two bookstores have both become sort of cultural centers for their respective downtown regions, she thought she could keep the businesses afloat with loans from the government and the Small Business Association. But given the timelines and criteria, she realized the application process would take too long to make a difference. Her roughly 30 staff members had already been furloughed in mid-March and the four remaining booksellers were “working their tails off” managing online orders, special requests and social media posts.
While grateful for the steady online and “curbside pick-up” business at both stores, Philbrick, who owns Bank Square Books with her silent partner, Patience Bannister and is the sole owner of Savoy, was concerned it wouldn’t be enough to keep the businesses going.
When Philbrick learned that Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a well-known independent bookstore that was named “Bookstore of the Year,” in 2019 by Publishers Weekly, launched its own GoFundMe campaign and raised the more than $100,000, she got to thinking.
Then Kelsey April, a longtime employee and the “rock star manager” at Savoy, reminded her of the extraordinary “outpouring of community support” they received during Superstorm Sandy.
“We made it through Superstorm Sandy, we can make it through the COVID-19 crisis,” April told her boss.
“With Sandy, the tide came in and the tide went out,” Philbrick writes on the GoFundMe page. “We could see exactly what we needed to do to reopen and about how long that would take ... today, in this crisis, we have no idea about the future. We are trying our hardest to weather this new storm, but our stores are still ‘flooded’ and we have no idea when the tide will recede.”
Since Philbrick posted her GoFundMe site, bookstores across the country have launched similar campaigns. According to Publishers Weekly, stores from Angel City Books in Santa Monica, California, to Quill Books & Beverage in Westbrook, Maine, “have launched, with varying degrees of success, GoFundMe campaigns designed to help them pay bills and their employees.”
“While many indies have been deluged with online orders these past weeks, it’s not enough to sustain a business model based on walk-in traffic,” writes Publishers Weekly writer Claire Kirch.
“There are no rules anymore,” said Philbrick, “and everything is changing so fast and everyone is trying to find ways to get through it.”
“I do think that when we get through this,” Philbrick said, “something extraordinary will be on the other side.”
One of the first donations to the Bank Square/Savoy GoFundMe site came from New York Times best-selling author Luanne Rice, an Old Lyme resident who has written more than 30 novels and has given many talks at Philbrick’s bookstores over the years.
“I love Annie Philbrick and am grateful for the support she gives to writers, readers and members of the community,” said Rice. “The staff at both Bank Square and Savoy are like friends and family to me ... I love them and feel protective of them.”
Rice said when she posted her donation, she found herself scrolling through the list of donors and stopped when she saw a familiar name. It was the name of her niece, Amelia Onorato of Westerly, the exhibitions manager at the Mystic Museum of Art.
“I found that so moving,” said Rice. “She’s young, doesn’t have lots of money, but she said she loves both stores.”
“She feels the same way I do,” added Rice, “that the bookstores are such an important part of life in our area, and wanted to help.” there’s such an outpouring of love!
“The stores are gathering places for the community,” added Rice. “I can’t imagine life without them ... or the hole their absence would leave. They are bright and comforting, full of heart and part of daily life for us.”
“I think we’ll come out of this stronger and braver,” said Philbrick. “I think we’ll be more resilient and I think we’ll be kinder to one another.”
To see the Savoy/Bank Square GoFundMe page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/k2vdy-support-bank-square-bookssavoy-bookshop-amp-cafe?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.