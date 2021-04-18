FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, clamdigger Mike Soule hauls bags of clams on a sled across a mudflat in Freeport, Maine. More New Englanders have dug in the tidal mudflats during the last year, but they're finding fewer clams. The coronavirus pandemic has inspired more people in the Northeastern states to dig for the soft-shell clams. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)