CHARLESTOWN — The public tree lighting has been canceled and there won’t be a New Year’s Eve bonfire this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made traditional holiday gatherings impossible, so the Charlestown Parks and Recreation department has been searching since last fall for safe ways to celebrate the season.
“We just planned way ahead,” Recreation Director Vicky Hilton said. “We knew. We weren’t sure what it was going to look like but we knew we had to do something different.”
At the Town Hall on Friday, children had their pictures taken with Santa Claus, who was tucked safely inside an inflatable snow globe. The event, which was by appointment only, took place from 2 to 7 p.m. and was fully booked.
“It’s a fun alternative and it keeps everyone safe,” Hilton said.
Festive surprises have also been hidden at several town parks.
“At the different parks, we’re hiding ‘Elf on the Shelf,' who has a COVID mask and is in a quarantine mason jar,” Hilton said. “They turn them in to Town Hall and they get a prize.”
Also at the Town Hall, there is a special mailbox for letters to Santa.
“We got a mailbox from the North Pole,” Hilton said.
Staff in the recreation department have had to get creative to find safe ways to celebrate the holidays.
“It’s been challenging — not difficult, just different,” Hilton said. “We always do the tree lighting and it just didn’t seem safe to do the tree lighting this year, so the tree will be lit, it’s just without the usual celebration of it.”
