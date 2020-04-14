CHARLESTOWN — After hearing a presentation on the fiscal year 2021 budget from Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor, members of the Town Council discussed the proposed spending plan and approved several amendments before agreeing to send it on to a public hearing.
The Monday meeting was held remotely, with council president Virginia Lee absent due to a death in the family.
The proposed spending plan is $30.5 million, a $2.4 million, or 8.8%, increase over the current budget. The town's contribution to the Chariho schools budget will be $13.3 million, a slight 0.06% decrease from the current budget.
The property tax rate will decrease by more than one dollar, from the current $9.23 per $1,000 valuation to about $8.20.
The proposed budget called for the transfer of a significant amount, $3.38 million, to the budget from the unassigned fund balance, a measure which, in addition to the grand list, will contribute to the reduction in the property tax rate. The fund balance, which was about 30% at the start of the budget process, would be reduced to 25%, the maximum recommended by the town's auditor.
Among the budget commission’s other recommendations were an additional $1 million payment to the police pension fund to reduce future contributions, paying down several leases and allocating more than $500,000 for a land purchase by the town.
Council Vice President Deborah Carney proposed that several expenses be deferred or eliminated in light of the current economic climate. One of those was a $2,500 increase in stipends to council members, who currently receive $3,500 per year, with council President Virginia Lee receiving $4,000.
Carney proposed, and the other members approved, moving the $2,500 to the town’s emergency management agency budget.
“I'm going to ask that this money be removed from this line item and moved to the CEMA line item for tools and equipment,” she said.
Carney also questioned the wisdom of taking money from the fund balance before the upcoming survey of residents on their priorities for the town has been administered.
“We are taking this money from the unassigned surplus and we’re designating it to go in certain areas while we’re waiting to do the survey to find out what people want to do with this money,” she said. “So it seems like the decision has already been made for them.”
The council voted to take $15,000 from the beach property survey fund, which is no longer needed because the survey is largely completed, and allocate the funds to the Department of Public Works for trail maintenance.
A motion to take $124,651 from the legal reserve did not receive a second, and therefore failed. A motion to take $100,000 from the environmental resilience and adaptation line item was approved, with Bonnie Van Slyke opposed, as was a $189,617 reduction in the open space budget.
The council unanimously approved a $75,000 reduction in the pond and beach preservation budget, but the proposal to eliminate the additional $1 million contribution to the police pension failed, with two councilors approving and two opposed.
The council approved an amended motion to send the budget to public hearing, which will take place on May 4.
Voting by mail
The council approved a proposal to allow residents to vote on the budget by mail.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said that current restrictions on the numbers of people who can gather, as well as a lack of guidance from the state on the town’s statutory requirement to hold a financial town meeting, made a mail ballot a viable alternative.
“We’re not getting a lot of advice as to how to conduct our hearings and how to pass our budget, but in the meantime, we have state statutory requirements, we have local ordinance and charter requirements, and we need to have some sort of budget so we can continue operations as of July 1,” he said. “… How do we accomplish this given what we have with the state of emergency?”
The town is preparing to hold a remote public budget hearing on May 4, and the council will meet the following week, on May 11, hold another public hearing, and adopt the budget, Stankiewicz said.
“We would then move to, instead of having an in-person vote, because again, given the restrictions, we can’t have more than five people in a room, and under our current guidelines, four of those people would be election workers, so we’d only be able to have one person voting at a time. We intend to have a mail ballot which we would print up, (and) we would send out to every registered voter in town in a prepaid envelope for them to return by June 4.
The council unanimously approved the mail ballot proposal.
