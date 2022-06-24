CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Charlestown Town Council have approved use of $625,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of an ambulance and fire equipment, and officials will discuss how to use the remainder of the community’s pandemic money during a workshop in July.
The council unanimously approved separate motions last week allocating $441,405 for a patient transport ambulance and automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, for the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, as well as $184,683 for the Charlestown Fire District to aid in the purchase of air cylinders, self-contained breathing apparatus and radio system upgrades.
“With the global markets the way they are, prices are continuing to increase and the faster we are able to get this purchase under contract, the sooner we can potentially have them fill that order,” said Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service Chief Andrew Kettle.
Both Kettle and Charlestown Fire Chief Don Rathbone came before the council in May in an effort to expedite requests for use of the ARPA funds. Each said that due to economic factors including rising costs for metals and building materials, due in part to both inflation and gas prices, it would be beneficial for the town to move forward sooner than later in obtaining purchase contracts.
With issues causing reductions in product availability and supply chain issues, the town’s emergency response leaders said there are anticipated delays in having orders filled, as well as the likelihood of rising prices the longer it takes to move forward in purchasing the equipment. Companies can try and guess, Rathbone said, but it has been difficult to determine exactly how much a purchase may be delayed right now.
“I am just not aware of the level of delays we are facing,” Rathbone told the council. “There will most certainly be some delays, but I am just not aware how long those may be.”
Kettle noted that the earlier the town is able to approve the funding, the sooner they will be able to lock in a contract that will prevent the price from rising. With the approval last week, the town should now be able to obtain the equipment for the $625,000 approved, regardless of future product price increases.
There is no timetable for when either order would be filled just yet.
Council members including President Deborah Carney, Vice President Cody Clarkin and Councilwoman Bonnie Van Slyke also expressed support for the approval, saying that not only does it address important emergency response needs in the community.
“This is a perfect use of our ARPA funds. This is exactly the type of project this was intended to support,” Clarkin said.
Aside from using ARPA funds to hire a consultant, which was approved by council in May, the spending represents some of the earliest approvals of the $2.3 million in ARPA funding allocated to Charlestown.
During a meeting in May, council members expressed interest in using the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide a boost to numerous organizations and local initiatives. That preliminary discussion included potential allocation of grants or conditional funding to aid with affordable housing reconstruction and rehabilitation, investment in small businesses, construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House and providing financial assistance to Wood River Health Services.
Those items and more are likely to come back up on July 18 when members of the council begin to determine how to divide the remaining $1.675 million in pandemic funding. Under federal law, all of the town’s funding must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by 2026, otherwise it will be forfeited back to the U.S. Treasury.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Charlestown Town Hall and will be open to the public.
