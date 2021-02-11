CHARLESTOWN — Residents of Charlestown are encouraged to take part in a free COVID-19 testing clinic Saturday in Ninigret Park.
The Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, in partnership with the town, will conduct the testing site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tests are not offering rapid results, and volunteers will be using nasopharyngeal swabbing with results anticipated in about 36 hours.
The testing site will be operating rain or shine. Those with health insurance could see their insurance companies billed, but if uninsured then there will be no charge.
For more information or to print and fill out the COVID-19 testing form that will be required to receive a test, visit https://www.charlestownrescue.org/news/21/CARS-and-the-Town-of-Charlestown-to-hold-COVID-19-Test-Site-NEW-DATE?fbclid=IwAR2PI6Lm1uTIeONAyHKE8iSVFSdGZCvLp1jdOEV5MJEgP0DcYMglPvk4pBg.
— Sun staff
