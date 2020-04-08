WOOD RIVER JCT. — With virtual instruction continuing until the end of April, or perhaps longer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chariho students and their teachers are settling in to their new routines.
Teachers are finding ways to engage students and provide personalized support, and with their children learning at home, parents are developing a deeper understanding of their school work. But there is one thing everyone is missing: face-to-face contact.
Middle school Assistant Principal Mary Beth Florenz said everyone missed the children.
“When I’m there and I walk in the hallways and the hallways are empty, it kind of takes your breath away, because you know that there are 950 students somewhere, working, and they’re doing great work, but they’re just not in our building right now,” she said.
Teachers and students come together online at least once and often several times a day using the Google Meets platform. Charlestown Elementary School Principal Jennifer Poore said Google Meets is a valuable tool in supporting students emotionally during this difficult time.
“I really stress with parents the importance of the Google Meets, because it helps kids feel less isolated,” she said.
Teachers and administrators met on April 3 to evaluate the virtual learning program and discuss possible changes. They also heard the results of a recent survey of parents on how the program was going.
Chariho principal Craig MacKenzie said a common concern involved students spending too much time sitting in front of their computers.
“We’re making important adjustments in terms of reducing the amount of time and shifting the time so that there were some natural activity breaks between blocks and splitting up third block and lunch, getting all the lunches in the district aligned,” he said. “I think those are important moves to make.”
MacKenzie also noted that administrators had made a special effort to support teaching staff, all of whom are putting in long days to make the virtual instruction work.
“We communicated directly with each one of our faculty members in the last week and checked in with them personally, but also emphasized that this is a marathon, not a sprint and we need to be measuring adult instructional mental health and stamina and relating that to the ability of our students, given the circumstances that they might be in at home, which are varied.”
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jane Daly said that while attendance and engagement remain high, a special effort is being made to support students who are struggling with not being in a classroom.
“Teachers noticed a few students are struggling to participate and be engaged,” she said. “So for those students, the teachers discussed and shared ways to better support them.”
Florenz said the middle school was also reaching out to students who need personal attention.
“Outside of the classroom, our guidance counselors, our school psychologist, our school social worker, our nurse, our deans are making phone calls daily, as are our teachers,” she said.
Getting creative
From games to videos, schools are finding creative ways to engage students.
Hope Valley school principal Giuseppe Gencarelli created a game based on the television quiz show “Jeopardy” that featured topics relating to mathematics, tailored it to each grade level.
“I started with the fourth-graders and developed five categories: multiplication facts, division facts, fractions, factor pairs, and multiplying by forms of 10,” he said. “We also included a 'Final Jeopardy' round focused on a rather intense problem containing multi-steps, various math operations with extraneous information.”
Hope Valley school reading specialist Kerry Pastore started a daily “read aloud” for all students.
“Mrs. Pastore would sit in her comfy chair at home and read a chapter a day,” Gencarelli said. “All the teachers included this in their daily learning plans.”
At Ashaway Elementary School, Principal Jeffrey Scanapieco said teachers had organized a daily “virtual recess" to give children an opportunity to interact with each other.
“They let the students go onto a link where they can talk to each other,” he said. “The kids miss each other and they can’t just talk to each other when they’re in their class sessions.”
Charlestown Elementary School Principal Jennifer Poore said her teachers had been experimenting with the free online video platform Flipgrid.
“Second-grade teacher Emily Iredale had the kids share something that’s a talent,” she said. “One student played the piano, another student would do gymnastics outside and share it. Another second-grade teacher, they’re doing a plant unit, so she asked the kids to go outside and search for signs of spring, and the kinds made these cute short videos of things they saw growing in their yards.”
Google Meets is a valuable tool at Richmond School.
“Teachers do anywhere between one to two, sometimes many Google Meets a day with their class or individual students,” principal Sharon Martin said. “That has really enabled us to see the kids and and give it more of a personalized feel.”
Scanapieco said he had heard from teachers that parents have gained a new appreciation for the challenges of teaching.
“The parents said ‘boy, I never realized how hard of a job it is to instruct and teach children,’” he said.
Martin noted that one of the challenges has been supporting those students who are uncomfortable with the virtual platform.
“One of the ways we’ve had success is by lots of daily check-ins, phone calls," Martin said. "Another way we’ve been able to connect and engage kids is by developing individualized learning plans for them, so if it’s too hard for them to go to Google Classroom as the other kids are doing, we’ve found sort of scaling back, making it more of a ritual, more of a routine, for students so they can follow a predictable schedule.”
At Chariho Tech, where much of the instruction is hands-on, director Gerald Auth said the emphasis had shifted to theory.
“We had to re-think the way we were instructing, because 90% of our lessons are hands-on at the school, and that’s difficult to do virtually, because we have to consider safety in what we do,” he said. “I mean we can’t tell a kid to go grab Dad’s circular saw and make a box or a set of stairs.”
Automotive technology instructor Peter Faggella has been taping demonstrations in the shop at his house, something his students appreciate.
“They like that hands-on approach,” Auth said.
A special effort has been made to recognize the accomplishments of Chariho seniors, for whom many of the anticipated rituals of graduation have been canceled.
Using Flipgrid, teachers have sent video messages to the senior class.
“It was a real tribute to our faculty’s commitment to students and it was well-received,” MacKenzie said. “We’re brainstorming about ways we can be creative with graduation and prom, if, in fact, we don’t end up going back to school, and we’ve been reaching out to our student leadership at every grade level and talking to them about opportunities to stay connected and to make the very most of the challenging circumstances that we’re in.”
Daly promised that prom would be celebrated in some way.
“We are taking suggestions and we will absolutely find a way to celebrate with the students,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.