WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho Tech is currently accepting applications for its carpentry program, which trains adults for jobs in the construction industry.
Now in its fourth year, the free, 16-week program, a collaboration with the Rhode Island Builders Association, is funded by a $160,000 grant from the Real Jobs RI initiative of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. In addition to enhancing the skills of people already working in the industry, the program prepares those who have lost their jobs to work in new careers.
The practical, hands-on component of the carpentry program has been taught by Chariho Tech instructor David Bannister three evenings a week at Chariho for the past three years.
Graduates leave the program ready to work in entry level construction jobs, and there are plenty of job opportunities. Bannister said trained workers were in high demand, and once hired would receive further training from their employers.
“Our industry is booming right now and there’s a big need for skilled labor,” he said. “Construction companies are willing to train anybody to come and work with them. This is a great opportunity to get some people that have skills before they can come to them.”
DiStefano Brothers Construction owner Peter DiStefano said his company had hired graduates of the program.
“We struggle finding tradespeople to bring onto our company to help us grow,” he said. “… This program’s really allowed us to actually not have to come out of pocket a ton of money to train these guys. We train them on the job, but they’re also going to school at night to train some more.”
Andrew Graves, a former forklift operator, completed the carpentry program in 2018 and now works full time for a construction company as a carpenter apprentice.
“The fact that they were giving us new guys an opportunity to pretty much change our lives for the better, you know? That has, in fact, happened for me,” he said. “Work-wise, I’m doing really well. I’m really happy that I have this job, especially in these times of COVID.”
Cheryl Boyd, director of workforce programs at the Rhode Island Builders Association, said the program was timely, because so many Rhode Islanders have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
“We have these great opportunities for people that are displaced from COVID that may not go back to their job in hospitality, in the food-service industry,” she said. “It’s a really great way to learn a new skill at no cost.”
Students completing the program receive their pre-apprentice certificates as well as Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10 construction certification, first aid training, the initial lead-safe renovate, repair and painting certified lead remodeler designation, and even a new set of tools.
“The problem is, employers don’t have time to really train on the job, so what we do is, we get them ready,” Boyd said. "On day one, they can get on a job, they know where everything is, they know how to set up, they know what they need to be doing, and we can always take them further in training.”
The pandemic has made it necessary to move the program online, which had been anticipated.
“Obviously, we’re forced to begin our programs online, which is not a problem,” she said. “What we’re planning is to do the virtual stuff. We can cover a lot of the tools, terminology, employability skills, some math. We can also deliver some products and tools to those students, where they can follow along with the instructor online to create some small projects, and then as soon as we can, get back into the hands-on portion at the shop.”
Chariho Tech Director Gerald Auth said the program was an opportunity for Chariho to train more adult workers.
“We have a responsibility to the region to produce a skilled work force, and I think this is just another opportunity to do that,” he said. “… Not only are we servicing the high school students in the region, but we also serve a portion of the adult population as well that’s looking to get skills.”
DiStefano said displaced hospitality workers were especially welcome at his company.
“I’m a big fan of hiring restaurant people because it’s very similar to construction where there’s fast pace and slow pace and when you’re slow, what do you do,” he said. “So they’re used to that up-and-down of the work day. Restaurant, hospitality staff, they’re losing jobs, and we have a huge opportunity to start recruiting and bringing them into the trades, where we’re real busy right now.”
