WOOD RIVER JCT. — Meeting Tuesday using a teleconferencing platform, members of the Chariho School Committee learned that the Grab-and-Go program, which provides breakfasts and lunches to students, will now be expanded to include food for the weekend.
Chariho Director of Finance and Administration Susan Rogers said the program, which is funded by the federal government, is modeled on the summer meals program. Chartwells, which provides food service in the district, prepares the food and the district is reimbursed for the meals.
“It’s normally a program that’s run in the summertime to supply breakfasts and lunches to students over the summer,” she said.
The last day schools in Rhode Island were open was March 13, and Chariho began providing grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday beginning on March 17. When the program began, the district distributed 62 breakfasts and lunches per day, but that number has risen to between 155 and 170 a day.
Now, beginning on Friday, in addition to that day’s breakfast and lunch, parents will be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday.
Many families are finding they need more food, Rogers said, because their children are spending so much time at home.
“I’m thinking that now that kids are home all day long, their parents, even those who wouldn’t normally require a free or reduced lunch, are finding that they’re going through food daily quickly in their houses and this is a benefit to help those parents who wouldn’t normally have those kids at home,” she said.
A small crew of Chartwells employees is preparing the meals each day.
“They’ve been doing chicken nuggets and whenever they do food like that, they always include the cooking instructions so the parents have that information with them, too,” Rogers said.
Committee member Catherine Giusti of Hopkinton said she was pleased to hear that the meals were varied and flexible.
“We were happy to hear that now, families will have seven days' worth of food,” she said. “I have to commend Chartwells for the work that they’re doing, and they’re switching things up. So, if they have a family of five and they’re providing lunches for three of the children, it might be that one day, they give them a pizza to feed the whole family.”
Voluntary school choice
The committee was also briefed on an initiative that will allow Chariho students to attend elementary schools outside their towns.
Following a January 2020 update to the school district’s elementary school policy, families who were were previously required to send their children to schools in the towns where they live can now send their children to the elementary schools of their choice, if space is available.
As part of Chariho’s ongoing effort to compete with charter and private schools in attracting and retaining students, each of the four elementary schools has developed a specialty, which will also attract students from other Chariho towns.
Ashaway School specializes in engineering and robotics, Hope Valley School’s specialty is visual and performing arts, Charlestown sSchool focuses on outdoor learning and Richmond School specializes in health and wellness.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jane Daly said the number of spaces that would be available in each school for the coming year had already been determined.
“For grade 3 at Ashaway, there are two spaces, grade 3 at Charlestown, there’s four, and then for grade 1, there’s two spaces at Hope Valley and four spaces at Richmond Elementary School,” she said. “So I will notify parents of that through the May 1 newsletter and there will be an application process described in that newsletter where parents can apply up until June 15.”
Students meeting the criteria for admission will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Once accepted, the children can complete their elementary education at their chosen school.
“They’re guaranteed for more than one year,” Daly said. “What we have to look at when we make the decision is what our projected enrollment is for next year, but also, we have to anticipate projected enrollment in future years, until that particular class would graduate. This is our first time doing this also, so we’re going to be more conservative in our estimations of where there’s room.”
Giusti said the new program could present some challenges.
“It’ll be interesting to see when we have to start opening up classrooms, if we have an overflow and how people feel about that,” she said. “I think it’s an interesting foray into school choice at the traditional public school level and I’m hopeful that it works out well.”
Kindergarten registration goes virtual
Kindergarten registration, which had been scheduled in March, was postponed, but Daly said preregistration is now taking place online.
“They won’t be able to get every form for example, the locator cards, right now, unless they already got it before,” she said. “The town hall’s closed for that, but they can do a lot of the other information and submit that. We already have 65 kindergarten students registered for next year using our new, virtual process, which we only just put out last Thursday, so that’s pretty good.”
Pre-registration is open until April 30. Information is available at https://www.chariho.k12.ri.us/news/what_s_new/virtual_kindergarten_registration_2020.
