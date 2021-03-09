WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho Middle School will be the site of the district’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for teachers and staff. The clinic, which will take place by appointment only on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., is part of a new initiative announced by Gov. Dan McKee.
At a Tuesday new conference, McKee said the goal of the new vaccination effort is to ensure that all kindergarten through grade 12 teachers, school staff and child care workers receive the first dose of the vaccine by the end of the month.
“Here in Rhode Island, we’ve heard President Biden’s directive, and his goal is our goal,” McKee said. “Child care and in-person learning are essential services, and we should treat them that way. I want to thank the leadership of our cities and towns for stepping up to help us meet this moment and get these workers vaccinated quickly, efficiently and safely.”
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said it was critical to ensure that school classrooms are safe for both teachers and students.
“Our teachers and school staff are, and always have been, a top priority,” she said. “We know that our classrooms are spaces that should be protected in any way we can in order to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students, especially in these challenging times.”
A collaboration between the towns of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, the Chariho site will be one of 30 vaccination clinics throughout Rhode Island. Town administrators and emergency management directors from each of the towns are working together to organize Friday’s clinic at Chariho.
“Governor McKee’s office determined that the state would be including teachers in the next phase,” Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch said. “So they let us know that they were going to have doses available for all of our teachers, administrators, staff, bus drivers, day care centers in our area, and any private or charter schools in the area, so that would include Meadowbrook School. We met immediately with [Chariho] Superintendent Gina Picard and Charlestown and Hopkinton to get it set up.”
Chariho employees who are eligible will be contacted by the school district about how to schedule their vaccinations.
“They’ll be notified through the school how to make an appointment. They’ll get a link,” Pinch said.
Picard said three towns would receive doses of the vaccination, which they will then turn over to Richmond, where the middle school is located. Richmond EMA Director Joseph Arsenault will coordinate the clinic, officially known as a Medical Emergency Distribution System Point of Dispensing, or MEDS POD.
“Our district physician Dr. [Lisa] Manlove is going to work as our medical director for those events,” Picard said. “Basically, I gave the teachers a heads-up, ‘great news’ kind of thing. We’re getting ready. I put out a form asking teachers and administrators, our employees, anyone willing to volunteer, so we have about 32 volunteers for the clinics to support Richmond’s EMA MEDS POD team.”
All Chariho employees, including substitute teachers and athletic coaches, are eligible for Friday’s vaccine clinic.
“I do believe that the vaccinations are going to provide a sense of confidence in our community, having our educators vaccinated, because I think people need to remember, our students are not going to be prioritized,” Picard said. “They’re going to get the vaccinations last and our teachers are going to go in front of them. Not that they’re more important. I don’t think anyone would suggest that, but they are important, and all of us have recognized with the shutdown that the education communities are the hubs of economy. And if we can keep them moving, we can keep businesses open and the economy moving.”
The second Chariho clinic is scheduled to take place on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.