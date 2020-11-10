WOOD RIVER JCT. — Students attending in-person classes at Chariho High School and Middle School switched to distance learning Tuesday as the school district awaits the results of COVID-19 tests.
The high school and middle school will remain closed for the remainder of the week. The district’s four elementary schools are not affected and will remain open, other than closing Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the district had been notified Sunday by a Chariho High School family that there was a possible COVID-19 infection. Picard immediately contacted the Rhode Island Department of Health, which is responsible for contact tracing.
“They informed me that they could not do anything Sunday,” she said. “They just didn’t have the staff. In the [Monday] morning, I wasn’t hearing back from anyone, so I had reached out, back to the DOH. We had done our school preliminary, which is reviewing seating charts, schedules, things like that.”
The district was aware that there had been two cases at the high school, but because those individuals had been in contact with others, the number of cases could have been as high as 100. Nevertheless, Chariho administrators had no choice but to continue to wait for the health department to begin the contact tracing.
“I knew, unfortunately, around noontime, they weren’t even close to being started,” Picard said. “They were still working to assign somebody to the contact-tracing piece, the investigation piece. Knowing the numbers, they said they weren’t going to have it done for Tuesday.”
With school closed Wednesday for Veteran’s Day, Picard said the decision was made to have all students distance learning for the rest of the week.
“We recognized that if people were off on the holiday, that would mean that families would be inconvenienced and not know, so we said ‘Hey you know what? Let’s give it the week,'” she said.
As the district was dealing with the high school cases, the middle school reported a new case, but when Picard contacted the health department, she was told that there would still be significant delays.
“The woman I spoke with from DOH was very honest,” Picard said. “She said ‘We are very overwhelmed. There is no way. It will take us at least a week.’ That’s what she told me.”
Since the state could not begin contact tracing, Picard and middle school Principal Gregory Zenion started gathering information, but they also concluded that the safest thing would be to close the middle school.
“Recognizing that she told me it would be at least a week, to keep the staff and the students safe, we went for the full week for the middle school as well, because they told me it would take at least a week to get back to me for the middle school,” Picard said.
The health department asked the district to contact the families of students and staff who might have been infected. Zenion and Chariho Principal Craig MacKenzie sent messages to families saying that it was possible that their children had been in contact with an infected individual and that the health department would confirm the status of that person.
“DOH will send me an email, based on their investigation, 'Here are all the confirmed close contacts,' and they tell us those are the people they are going to quarantine,” Picard said. “So anyone that we may have asked to remain home while we’re waiting, if they’re not on that list, we contact them and say ‘We have been informed by the DOH that you have not been considered a close contact. You, as a staff member, or you as a child, can return to school.'”
On Tuesday, the district received some encouraging news from the health department: the contact tracing now looked like it would be completed by Tuesday night.
To date, fewer than five people at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19, and at the middle school, there are also fewer than five positive test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.