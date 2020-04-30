WOOD RIVER JCT. — With social distancing policies still in effect, Chariho students, administrators and community members are searching for a safe way to honor the class of 2020.
The latest proposal, from Charlestown Town Council Vice resident Deborah Carney, involved a drive-in celebration at Ninigret Park, but that idea has been rejected out of concern for the safety of students, their families and guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carney emailed Chariho administrators and members of the School Committee on April 27, saying she had discussed the idea with former council member Lisa DiBello, who also served as the town’s parks and recreation director.
Carney described a possible drive-in ceremony in which graduates and their families would remain safe in their cars. The event would take place at Ninigret Park, possibly using the large screens that the town deploys for movies in the park. Graduates would be assigned numbers and line up their vehicles in numerical order.
“When names are called, graduates can possibly drive up to pick up their diplomas,” Carney’s proposal states. “Social distancing protocol would need to be adhered to. Instead of decorating caps, graduates can decorate the cars."
Brittani Ferguson, a Richmond resident who graduated in 2006, said she had been discussing the drive-in graduation idea with Carney because she was looking for ways her brother, Chariho senior Bryan Whelan, could celebrate.
“Basically, as a community, we still want to find something that we can do for these students in a time frame that kind of coincides with when graduation would have happened for them, so I think what Deb and I are still trying to do is keep in touch with people at Chariho and see if we might be able to find some middle ground and come up with an idea that we can all work on,” she said.
The drive-in proposal received enthusiastic support from Richmond and Hopkinton.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Richmond Council president Richard Nassaney said. “The kids could be videoed driving by, everybody gets to beep their horn and the kids get the recognition of finally graduating.”
Hopkinton council president Frank Landolfi also liked Carney's idea.
“Ninigret Park is a pretty large area,” he said. “They should be able to accommodate, I would imagine, a drive-through type graduation there. I emailed her when she came out with the idea whether she needed any support from us as a town. I’d be happy to put a resolution on the agenda if it would help.”
Charlestown council president Virginia Lee said the decision would be up to the governor and Chariho administrators, not the town.
“We need to hear, and of course, the school administration needs to hear, what the governor’s orders will be around this,” she said. “The first thing is, what does the school want? Let’s find that out. We’ve had no request from the school for anything like this."
Interim Chariho superintendent of schools Jane Daly said she appreciated the suggestion but had to decline the offer out of concern for the safety of the students.
“It’s just wonderful how people in the community are really trying to help out and they’re thinking about our kids, and all the offers we’ve received for financial and logistical support is very much appreciated, but we’re also trying to balance honoring that tradition of honoring the students with a graduation with also providing for the safety of the students and their families and the community,” she said.
School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan agreed with Daly that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to make a drive-in graduation work.
“Looking at the drive-through challenges, I realized that it would be very impractical in a lot of ways, likely impossible, to comply with the governor’s orders,” he said. “What we’re really trying to provide is that experience that the high-schoolers would really want. So right now, we’re looking at other options.”
School Committee member Craig Louzon met with seniors to discuss their preferences, and Chariho principal Craig MacKenzie has also met with students, but an alternative celebration is yet to be announced.
“This is a very challenging situation,” Callahan said. “We’re trying to deliver something that the students and families have earned, and at the same time, comply with the restrictions in terms of gathering.”
Carney said she still felt that there would be sufficient space at Ninigret Park for a safe, drive-in graduation.
“There’s plenty of space at Ninigret Park where everyone can be properly distanced,” she said.
Ferguson said she hoped a way could be found to give seniors their long-awaited celebration.
“Chariho’s always been a large community with a lot of support and just having worked on events and things like that, I only hope that these community members that want to help will have an opportunity to find something we can do for this class,” she said. “I just know how much my senior year meant with my friends and all the things we got to do, and it hurts to think that these kids won’t get to have anything.”
