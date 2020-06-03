WOOD RIVER JCT. — After months of delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the referendum on the Chariho budget is set to take place on June 30.
The delay of the vote has been the subject of consternation in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, with Hopkinton sending a letter to Gov. Gina Raimondo requesting that the state ensure that residents were not disenfranchised.
The Chariho Act requires that a referendum be held no more than 30 days after the school committee adopts the budget. The committee adopted the budget on March 17.
Because it has exceeded the 30-day window between budget adoption and a referendum, School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan said the committee would now have to approve the budget a second time at its next meeting, scheduled for June 16.
“At our public meeting, we will have an agenda item on the budget and we will discuss it and reapprove it,” he said.
Callahan said the committee had been searching for a way to have the vote on a date that worked for the three towns.
“We’ve been looking for a path forward that allows for the voters to have a say on our budget that was in compliance with the Chariho Act, but also allowed for all voters to express their choice without being disenfranchised,” he said.
Chariho’s proposed $53.5 million spending plan is a 1.9% increase over the current budget. The contributions of the towns will now be $13.3 million for Charlestown, .06% less than last year, $19.5 million for Richmond, an increase of 1.38% and for Hopkinton, $20.5 million, an increase of 3.9%.
Clock ticking for towns
With the end of the current fiscal year looming on June 30, two of the towns, Richmond and Hopkinton, have made plans to hold Chariho budget referendums of their own.
Hopkinton is holding a referendum on the school budget on June 9, followed, on June 23, by a referendum on the town’s budget.
Council member Sylvia Thompson said her town needed to have the school and municipal budgets voted on before the end of the month.
“The problem is, we have to set a tax rate and have our budget before the voters after the school budget, so if we don’t have a budget by July 1, we shut down. We have no tax rate,” she said. "That happened in the ‘90s. The whole town shut down.”
In Richmond, the Financial Town Meeting where voters approve or reject both the town and Chariho budgets will take place on June 8.
“We’re already poised for whatever the school budget is. If it’s passed as proposed in March, what they agreed on, we’re all set," Town Council President Richard Nassaney said. "If they make any minor changes, those minor changes are going to cut $10,000 or $20,000 out of their budget. It’s not going to make any difference to the town.”
Factors complicating the 11th-hour referendum include the time needed to prepare for the vote itself. The towns must issue notices, print ballots and designate polling places.
Charlestown, which operates under the assumption that the school district, not individual towns, calls the Chariho referendum, has been waiting to hear from the school district. Voters approved the municipal budget, without the school budget, on June 1, and Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said the town would have to scramble in order to be ready for a June schools referendum.
“I can’t speak for the Town Council, but (only) as town administrator,” he said. “We will do what we can to work with the School Committee on a referendum, but you have to understand that’s a really tight timeline.”
“It’s sad,” Thompson said. “Chariho, I sympathize with everything they were going through. They were able to take care of the young folks when they needed lunches, they sent out invitations for the Chariho graduation. They pulled that off. But, they didn’t do the budget, so it won’t work. It’s their decision if they want to move forward with it, but it will shut the town of Hopkinton down on July 1.”
