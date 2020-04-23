WESTERLY — Energized and encouraged by its first Shop Local Facebook Live event, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will coordinate a second one Saturday and Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 18 Lisa Konicki, the chamber's president, and Maria DiMaggio, the organization's membership and operations director, produced live video and audio segments inside 16 local shops. The shop owners described various items and services they offer and customers called in to make purchases. The concept is to bring the store to the consumer during the COVID-19 crisis, when many commercial establishments were ordered closed or limited to takeout, curbside or internet sales.
"It was sort of like an old school telethon. You could hear the phone ringing in the background and you could feel it. It was emotional. It was a way to personalize the shopping experience that was completely unlike anything we've done before," Konicki said Thursday.
In some cases, the chamber staff gave shop owners tips on how to present their businesses. Real-time comments from viewers proved useful, Konicki said.
"I told them to think of it like talking to a family member and that 'no one knows your business better than you.' The comments that were coming in made it really fun and put them at ease," Konicki said.
The stream of calls into Capizzano Olive Oils & Vinegars in Pawcatuck was nearly constant for the shop's 45-minute-long segment. "It was like being open on a busy Saturday," Suzanne Capizzano said Thursday, describing the level of activity derived from the event.
During the live appearance, Suzanne Capizzano used her experience as a physical therapist focusing on cardiac rehabilitation to explain the health benefits of the products she and her husband, Stephen, sell in their Cogswell Street shop. Stephen answered the phone.
"It was fun and they worked very hard. I applaud them," Suzanne said, referring to Konicki and DiMaggio.
The store's business has definitely slowed but hasn't completely stopped during the pandemic. Customers from more remote locations such as California, New York, and New Jersey have joined with locals in their continued support, according to Stephen Capizzano.
"Our customer base has been really helpful. I really want to thank them," he said. "They're helping sustain us in this time. The local community has really responded, and the Ocean Community Chamber is leading the way in that regard."
Stephen Capizzano said the live shopping event has prompted new ideas.
"In some ways, this is the wave of the future," he said. "It's shown us some very important things, even after this, to bring into our business."
Lois Miner, the owner of Mary D's Antiques on High Street in Westerly, said the event helped with sales and provided an important avenue for residents.
"People really want to help local businesses, and Lisa Konicki and Maria did a great job and worked very hard, and that's what it's all about," Miner said.
Each segment of the event was posted on the chamber's Facebook page. Miner said her shop's segment had received about 5,000 views as of Thursday.
Konicki said she plans to continue producing the shows every weekend until the current restrictions are eased. "We're hoping it's a lifeline or a life preserver that people can cling to," Konicki said. "People want to do something, but there are limited ways to help. This makes people feel good — by making a small purchase. It adds up."
This weekend's event breaks down as follows: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.: OMO Jewels and Gifts, Pleasant Acres Nursery Florist, Mystic Knotwork, Simply Majestic, Bank Square Books, Granite Photo, Julie Brayton Fine Art, Westerly Jewelry, Christina's Ltd., Re-reads Bookstore, and Vintage Cigar Lounge. Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Gray Goose Cookery and Hauser Chocolatier.
The chamber live shopping event will stream live here .
The Sunday segment was added so as not to conflict with the Misquamicut Business Association's virtual Misquamicut Beach Music Festival, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.