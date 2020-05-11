WESTERLY — Faced with the same type of financial insecurity confronting many of its members face in the age of COVID-19, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is looking for a path to firmer ground.
Three of the chamber's central revenue generating events were canceled as a result of restrictions, but officials hope they may still be able to save one of the annual events.
The organization's annual Fusion event, which typically raises about $12,000 per year for the chamber, could not be held and the annual Pawcatuck River Duck race also fell victim to the virus and regulations put in place to slow its spread. The third event, the Virtu Art Festival at Wilcox Park, was also canceled but chamber officials are hopeful it can go forward later this spring or in the summer.
In a letter sent last week to the state Department of Business Regulation, Chamber President Lisa Konicki asked for permission to reschedule the show and promised to use more of the 14-acre park than usual to allow for social distancing. The festival had been scheduled for May 23 and 24.
"We're politely asking for consideration," Konicki said Monday.
Under the new plan, artists tents would be set up 40 feet from each other and spread throughout the park. Instead of using the park's narrow sidewalks, 25-foot-wide aisles would be established in the grass.
"We're asking for a common sense approach and know that we can far exceed the state requirements for social distancing," Konicki said. "We just need the opportunity to prove it. We need a chance to survive. We are in a very vulnerable position right now."
The stakes are high — the art show generates about $25,000 per year for the chamber, which was forced to lay off two staff members and is now at half its typical manpower. A consultant hired to study the financial benefits of the show determined it has an economic impact of $6.6 million.
Other financial challenges
In addition to chamber staff salaries, the organization uses money raised at the art show and other events for operations costs including maintaining its office and and grounds, trash removal, and website database maintenance.
Like any business it also needs office supplies and provides for public restrooms at its visitors center, Konicki said. The bathrooms opened early this year to accommodate members of the National Guard who staffed a checkpoint set up as part of Gov. Gina Raimondo's out-of-state quarantine order.
The chamber also processes the sales, recording and payment of thousands of dollars in chamber gift certificates each week, including more than $26,000 worth in the last seven weeks, so that small businesses get income.
The chamber's corporate organization as a non-profit business association makes it ineligible for the federal Payroll Protection Program loans that some small businesses are using to buy time through the early months of the pandemic. "But we're very much a community group as much as a business group," Konicki said, noting the chamber's Easter bunny visited 212 homes this year.
The chamber has also distributed 400 face masks for free to local individuals and recently agreed to partner with Commerce RI, the state's economic development agency, to be the single distribution point for businesses in Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond,and Hopkinton for personal protection equipment that is being provided to small businesses in the state with 50 or less employees. The businesses will receive surgical masks, a gallon of disinfectant, and 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
The chamber will publicize the availability of the equipment, take shipment and store the products, distribute them, collect data on which businesses took them and provide the information to the state. No state funding is expected to go the chamber for the work.
Konicki and Maria DiMaggio, the chamber's membership and operations manager, have been working non-stop to help keep local businesses afloat during the public health crisis. Those efforts include promoting local restaurants' delivery and take out offerings and a weekly live Facebook event that has garnered more than $30,000 in sales for local businesses and thousands for local artists.
"We've developed creative ways to meet these challenges and hurdles and our efforts have yielded results for the community," Konicki said.
