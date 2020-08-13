The U.S. Census Bureau has begun following up in person with all households across the country that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. The Non-Response Follow Up is one way the census bureau is working to meet its goal of counting everyone once, only once and in the right place.
The current self-response rate in Rhode Island is 61%. The census bureau will visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person. Census takers may return to uncounted households multiple times, if necessary. All census results will be collected by Sept. 30 so that they can be processed and released as statistics by Dec. 31, as required by law.
In lieu of an in-person visit, households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response, although a small percentage will be contacted to confirm response information already gathered.
Participation in 2020 Census interviews should present a low risk of transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The census bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, call 212-882-7100 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1 is counted.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.