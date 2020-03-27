WARWICK — The Community College of Rhode Island will remain on a remote teaching format for the remainder of the semester, scheduled to end May 8. The decision was made in order to protect the health and wellbeing of students and employees, and by the guidance from public health officials and government leaders.
In addition, the commencement ceremony at the Dunkin' Donuts Center scheduled in May has been canceled. The college is working to find a way to celebrate the Class of 2020 at a later date.
The announcements were made in a letter to the college community by the school’s president Meghan Hughes. For more information, visit ccri.edu.
